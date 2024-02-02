Private renters told to vacate could be left to sleep on the streets

If 45-year-old Tolland resident Patricia Solomon and her husband don't find a new home to live in within their budget in the next three months the pair will have no choice but to turn to the streets to sleep.
Mrs Solomon and her husband have been living in a private rental in Tolland for just short of 10 years.
In April 2023 they were informed their landlord had sold the home to a Wagga real estate agency.
Four months ago, they were told to vacate as the home was one of dozens of private rentals set to be demolished as part of the Tolland Renewal Project.
The Tolland Renewal Project will see more than a hundred homes demolished as the NSW government plans to build new homes, roads and green spaces across the suburb over the next 10 years.
To enable the reinvigoration of the suburb, more than 100 government-owned homes will be demolished, with dozens of private rentals also to be vacated and demolished.
Unlike the residents living in government-owned houses, who have been offered financial and physical assistance to move, private renters like Mrs Solomon are left to fend for themselves.
"All of the housing commission people are all getting houses, six months written notice and us private renters have six months' notice and come the end of our lease we get nothing," she said.
Mrs Solomon has been trying to find an alternative, but said there were only six properties locally she could afford.
She has even reached out to shelters, which were directing her to NSW Housing, but said the lengthy waiting lists weren't helpful.
"I pay $210 [a week] here. The houses I am looking at now start from $300 and work their way up to $370," she said.
"That's the annoying and frustrating part, no one is willing to help you.
"What are you supposed to do, sit on a housing list for 10 years or sleep on a riverbank for 10 years?"
Mrs Solomon said every glimmer of hope was met with disappointment.
"I've been looking for rentals and I had one booked in for next week and I just got a text message to say it was cancelled," she said.
"There are only six in my price range - anything above $360 is pushing it.
"I've already contact Edel Quinn [a homeless support service providing crisis accommodation] and they told me to contact housing."
Having two dogs, and therefore the need for a pet-friendly home, has made the search for a rental even more difficult.
"There's no way I'm giving my dogs up - I'd rather live in the gutter with my dogs then give them up," Mrs Solomon said.
"Come April, if I can't get anything we will be homeless."
