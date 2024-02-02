Your say: Shock, horror - a broken promise

Quotes a book that is 195 years old. No one seems to be trying to hide that fact anymore and if not everyone most people would agree it was not a good thing that happened but can I suggest some more reading that could be of interest. Try Anne Franks diaries. Retells the terrible things that happened less than 100 years ago or How I survived Pol Pot. That brings a tear to your eye and is only about 50 years old or Ahn Do's book which is a history lesson from up to 40 years ago.

