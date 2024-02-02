The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Shock, horror - a broken promise

By Letters
February 3 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Listening to Peter Dutton, you would think that Anthony Albanese has committed a mortal sin. He has broken his original commitment to the Stage 3 Tax Cuts. Shock, horror - a broken promise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.