Your say: Shock, horror - a broken promise

Listening to Peter Dutton, you would think that Anthony Albanese has committed a mortal sin. He has broken his original commitment to the Stage 3 Tax Cuts. Shock, horror - a broken promise.
The changes that the previous government proposed gave maximum benefits to those on the highest incomes while providing almost no benefit to the lowest paid. As such, they have come under increasing criticism from most sections of the community.
Is Mr Albanese's "broken promise" without precedent? Those with longer memories than Mr Dutton's will recall John Howard's "core and non-core promises" when Howard's first budget reneged on many election promises in 1996.
Tony Abbott was unfazed by cutting funding to the ABC and education, among other things, in his first budget, having previously promised that he would not.
The new government's proposals still give breaks to all taxpayers but spread them more equitably over all incomes. Has the electorate risen in protest about the change?
A recent poll found that 58 per cent of people support the change. Even among Coalition voters, only 25 per cent want to keep the originally proposed changes while two thirds of those earning more than $200,000 a year want to keep them.
Conditions have changed and the Labor government has responded appropriately with the support of the majority of Australians.
Rather than having temper tantrums, the Coalition needs to make sensible suggestions as to how to deal with the multitude of problems facing the nation.
They need to learn from Kevin Rudd's tactics while in Opposition: support the policies that they favour; oppose the others while offering solutions.
I would like to agree with part of what Denis Nickle wrote ("Why I won't be celebrating Australia Day", The Daily Advertiser letters January 26) where he states "the achievements nominated by John Harvey would simply not have been possible if not for the massive injustices that happened".
And what great achievements they have been. But apart from that short paragraph Denis gets stuck on the glass half empty again.
Quotes a book that is 195 years old. No one seems to be trying to hide that fact anymore and if not everyone most people would agree it was not a good thing that happened but can I suggest some more reading that could be of interest. Try Anne Franks diaries. Retells the terrible things that happened less than 100 years ago or How I survived Pol Pot. That brings a tear to your eye and is only about 50 years old or Ahn Do's book which is a history lesson from up to 40 years ago.
Or if Dennis likes older history he could read William Buckley's book about how he as an escaped convict lived for 30 years with an Aboriginal tribe.
It wasn't just the white man that was inflicting massive pain and injustices. They weren't all farmers as insinuated in Bruce Pascoe's book of fiction, Dark Emu.
One might describe Dennis's views as "a doggedly selective view".
So once again we get to the stage where I say we must move on.
What happened in the world wars was terrible, same with what Pol Pot did and what happened to Ahn Do's extended family. But it appears at least 60 per cent of Australians think it is time to move forward and no matter what we do today will help what happened to the people 50, 100, 200 or 250 years ago.
We have people living in Australia today that have arrived with nothing after having terrible things happen around them, who have thought 'how lucky am I' and are having a real crack, and we have people who appear to say my life is ruined because of what happened so many years ago and want to be continually in mourning. I see no value in that attitude.
In 1770 Australia looked vacant compared to Europe. Not a building in site. Use it or lose it was a slogan going around then and still carries some weight now.
I am not going to tell people it could have been worse. You don't have to be Lassie to work that out but be thankful for what we have got now. Glass half full. All glass half empty and continual days of mourning are doing is slowing if not stopping reconciliation. Even after the government wasted over half a billion dollars on a referendum doomed from the start.
While I might be called a racist by the mourners because that is their usual come back (which I deny emphatically, once we are in the privacy of the polling booth you can vote with your conscious and people have done that without the fear of being abused or having something vandalised.
This great country is almost broke. We have to start spending our money wiser.
In last weekend's papers it was reported that one in 10 parents have reduced the amount of food in their kids school lunch box due to the cost of living crisis and three in 10 kids report having food stolen from their lunch box.
It was also reported that students are fleeing Australia for lower fee universities around the world as the cost of living crisis pushes higher education further out of reach.
Of course Abstudy is a lot easier to get than Ausstudy. Also reported was Life Saving Victoria had a deficit of $101,000 last financial year and this year the Victorian government have cut funding by another 10 per cent. More people will probably drown. More people will probably die on the roads this year because of the state of the roads and a shortage of funding. The list just goes on and on.
So for all the people who continually mourn into their half glass, your ancestors were not sprayed with agent orange which could have effected them and their next generation. They were not experimented on like the Jewish people were. Jewish children were taken from their families to save them. It has all happened before and a lot of people, over 60 per cent of us are saying "frankly my dear I don't give a damn".
Because you can't change history. What happened at Gallipoli was terrible but some say it was part of what made the world better. So we can and should remember but time and tide waits for no one.
