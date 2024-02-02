The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Options on the table as North Wagga residents fight for levee upgrade

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 2 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga floods in 2012 saw hundreds of houses affected by water spilling out of the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Wagga City Council
North Wagga floods in 2012 saw hundreds of houses affected by water spilling out of the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Wagga City Council

Residents have one week left to decide whether they support any of the three North Wagga flood mitigation options put forward by Wagga City Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.