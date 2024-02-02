Options on the table as North Wagga residents fight for levee upgrade

Residents have one week left to decide whether they support any of the three North Wagga flood mitigation options put forward by Wagga City Council.
North Wagga residents have been fighting for decades for more to be done to combat flooding across the suburb from the Murrumbidgee River.
The suburb was subjected to intense flooding, affecting hundreds of homes in 2012, and were evacuated multiple times between 2022 and 2023 due to flood events.
The council's North Wagga flood mitigation options survey puts forward three options.
The first is for voluntary house raising and purchase, the second for a levee that would be bundle with road works totalling $85 million, or the third being a combination of both other options.
North Wagga resident Michael Friend said he was crossing his fingers people showed their support for options two or three.
"The most sensible thing is to put a levee in, so we are encouraging people to chose option two or three," he said.
The current North Wagga levee provides protection during a flood event for an estimated 12 per cent annual exceedance probabilty, mean there was a one in eight chance of flood reaching or surpassing the levee level a year.
The new levee would change that to a one-in-20 year flood event.
The improved levee was something residents like Mr Friend have been wanting for years.
"It's frustrating it has taken over 12 months to get to this point," he said.
The council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray said all three options would have substantial financial impacts.
If option two or three was chosen, Mr McMurray said it would also be a project that took time to see finalised.
"The process of the levee is one of the adopted measures then the chances of completing that levee within four years is probably limited," he said.
"It's probably a four year in the making [project] so it's not a quick fix."
The survey will remain online until February 9.
Mr McMurray said the results would then be put into a report for the council's floodplain risk management committee to review on March 15.
"They will consider that report and make a recommendation that will then go on public exhibition for another 28 days minimum for people top have a final say with a likely outcome," he said.
The final decision will be made by councillors, likely in May.
"The flood plan risk management committee heard through some of the public consultation they would be prepared to stage it, so the actual physical work of raising the levee would be a $10 million component of that work," Mr McMurray said.
Residents can complete the survey online at haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au/north-wagga-flood-mitigation-options
