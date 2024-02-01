Wagga set to bring the heat for ACT club championships

The action will be hot in and out of the pool when Wagga hosts the ACT water polo club championships.
In the first year since formally linking with the association, the expected temperatures are set to be another challenge the juniors will need to overcome at Oasis this weekend.
Initially the championships were set to start on Friday evening but with 27 teams taking part the action will now kick off on Saturday morning.
There are four teams in each of the under 14s and under 16s competitions in both the boys and girls division as well as 11 teams in the mixed under 12s.
Five of the under 12s teams are representing different Wagga clubs.
Wagga president Steven Cook believes it is a positive sign to have so much interest in the youngest age group.
"It's really good and it's still a developing age group in water polo," he said.
"Some areas don't even run under 12s yet but it's a growing space and seems to be getting bigger every year."
Cook is hopeful the 40 degrees forecast for Sunday doesn't detract from the event.
"You still have to remind everyone, even in the water, to stay hydrated, keep the sunscreen on and stay in the shade when you're not playing," Cook said.
"There will be sunscreen and all those sorts of things."
Wagga will also host a come and try session on Sunday.
The flippaball concept is aimed at eight to 12-year-olds to get a taste of the game.
"It's shallow water and for kids who might not be at that point of deep water," Cook said.
"We're going to run it for the next six weeks after that but it's a come and try this week."
The free session is at 10am on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.