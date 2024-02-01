Strong recruitment drive sets Marrar up for potential round one upset

The league's biggest recruiters are vying for a round one upset as Marrar sets sights on 2023 runners up Coolamon.
The club has been working overtime to attract new players to the fold this season and a blossoming partnership with Tuggeranong Valley has brought additional experience into the team.
With just one win on the board in 2023, the Bombers are determined to move up the ladder.
Co-coach Sam Turner is optimistic the additions will help settle game day nerves.
With experience flowing into the side, Turner said it's difficult to say how important those players are for the team's overall development.
Some players have up to 10 years experience in the Canberra league, and are already helping boost the skill level within the group.
"To have that experience next to our [young] players, to give little pointers here and there, tell them where to stand, what to do with your body, it helps the growth of our players massively," Turner said.
"We've picked up a few new girls who all at training look like they'll be very very handy players, so if we can continue the relationship with Tuggeranong, get a few of those girls down, I think combine that with our girls just having an extra year of experience I think we'll improve out of sight."
Completing a trial match before the first game Turner said the rust has started to fall off the side.
The game gave inexperienced players a chance to brush up on their rules.
Temperatures are set to still be sitting in the high 20s come game time and Turner is already prepared for long game.
The side has even put in a post-game request.
"There'll be a lot of complaining," he said.
"It is what it is, we have plenty of numbers so we'll have plenty of rotations, plenty of water, they've requested Zooper Doopers. They know I'm a bit of a pushover, so they'll probably get their Zooper Doopers."
With the club's men's side training that evening, Turner anticipates a good crowd at Langtry Oval.
"Marrar versus Coolamon, that rivalry in the men goes back a hundred years, so we're looking forward to it," he said.
"The first game of the year is always an exciting one."
Stepping into his first senior coaching role, Aiden Macauley believes the first round of games will be essential for his side to win.
"Those first three are crucial," Macauley said.
"You want to win as many games as possible, so there's no point winning the first three if you're going to lose the next five and not make finals anyway."
Holding onto one of the league's top talents, Sophie Gaynor, for the 2024 season, Macauley said the side is ready for the season to begin.
