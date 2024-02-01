Lutheran School dives right into swimming carnival season

Just two days after the return to school, Lutheran were quick to kick start the swimming carnival season.
Four records were broken at Oasis on Thursday.
Rex Benecke set a new mark in the open 100 metres freestyle, Audrey Simond broke the eight years girls 50 metres freestyle, Joel Thompson lowered the nine years boys 50 metres freestyle while Harry Antrim set a new record in the 11 years boys 50 metres butterfly.
Benecke (12-13 years boys) and Thompson (8-10 years boys) went on to claim their respective age championships.
Reena Cheung (8-10 years girls), Charlotte Hannaford (11 years girls), Liam Bruce (11 years boys) and Charlie Smith (12-13 years girls) were also the big winners on the day.
Sports co-ordinator Caroline Stewart thought it was a good way to start the school year.
"We just had great entries," Stewart said.
"We had bigger entries this year, more swimming and more records.
"We're the first school to kick off the swimming calendar and did so with a bang,
"It was a beautiful day with lots of parents supporting the day and Wagga Swimming Club were, as usual, amazing with their support."
8-10 years: Reena Cheung (girls), Joel Thompson (boys)
11 years: Charlotte Hannaford (girls), Liam Bruce (boys)
12-13 years: Charlie Smith (girls), Rex Benecke (boys)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.