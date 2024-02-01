Teens praised for saving swimmers, rushing to help after riverbank crash

Three teenagers have been praised for their quick-thinking after they rescued two distressed swimmers at Wagga Beach and later rushed to help a man who had crashed his car down the bank on the opposite side of the river.
Luke Anderson, Jett Putland and Logan Haydon, all aged 15, were enjoying an afternoon at the popular Murrumbidgee River swimming spot on Tuesday when things became chaotic.
The boys had been "chilling" when they heard a man swimming in the river call out for help.
Grabbing the life-saving devices placed at the beach by Wagga City Council, Luke and his mates swam down to the man and helped him out of the river.
A short while later, Luke had to rescue his friend from the river after they also became distressed.
Just when he thought the afternoon couldn't get more chaotic, a car crashed down the riverbank opposite the beach and hit a tree.
The crash happened off The Island Lane about 5.15pm on Tuesday and prompted a significant emergency response from police, specialist paramedics, firefighters and the VRA.
Luke said if the tree didn't stop the car it, and its driver, would have gone straight into the water.
"We heard a big crash and we looked over and there was a car near the water," the teen said.
Without a second thought, Luke and his mates jumped in the river and swam across to help.
"I just jumped in, that was really it," he said.
"There were a few people already over there before my mates and I got over there.
"Two people were helping the man, keeping him still and holding his head, and we just waited - keeping him comfortable until the police came.
"There were adults there who helped him a lot more than I did, I was more helping his dog because the dog had jumped out and was stuck around the tree.
"A lot of other people just stood around - they were shocked, and then everyone started jumping in."
The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was removed from the vehicle and up the bank with the assistance of Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters. He was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Luke said the man was lucky because a tree branch had gone through the car window and cut the top of the his head.
The son of the man involved in crash, Stephen Stewart, on Thursday praised the boys for their efforts and kindness.
"It's great, especially to see it was young people who jumped up and got it done," Mr Stewart said.
"Most people don't do it one time in their lives let alone three times in one day.
"It's well-deserved recognition."
Luke's proud mother, Kylie Anderson, said while her son was too humble to take credit for his bravery, she was very proud of him.
"He's not a strong swimmer and when he said he saved two people from drowning and then swam across to help the man I was going 'what is going on'," she said.
"He's such a humble person and doesn't like to take credit for it.
"It's nice to see some of these younger kids are getting acknowledged for helping out.
"I am proud of him."
Mr Stewart said his father stayed in hospital overnight but has since been released and was now doing well aside from some cuts and bruises.
