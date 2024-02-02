Hoppers enjoy 'fantastic' start to pre-season campaign

Coolamon has enjoyed a strong start to their pre-season campaign with plenty of numbers attending their first handful of sessions on the track.
Hoppers coach Gavin McMahon has been impressed with the early efforts of his side and believes they've laid a strong platform to build off in the coming weeks.
"It's been fantastic," McMahon said.
"The role up and the enthusiasm has been awesome.
"We are only a couple of weeks in but we've been working hard and having a good time, it's been good."
New recruit Adian Ledson has been one of the regular attendees at Kindra Park and McMahon said the ruckman has made a very good first impression at the Hoppers.
"Yeah big Leddy has come to pretty much every session so far which has been a big effort from Canberra," he said.
"He's just trying to get to know the boys and learn about how we play, he's fitting in really well and it gives the boys plenty of confidence to see a fella of his size and physical presence rolling into the place.
"He's been good and he's a great fella, we are loving having him a part of it."
McMahon said there have been quite a few players returning from the off-season in terrific shape and he believed there were a few players looking to seize a senior opportunity this year.
"There's a number of them who have worked really hard over the off-season," he said.
"Probably more of those senior boys, BJ (Braeden) Glyde, Coop McKelvie, Doc (Aiden) Macauley and Al Clarke.
"Then also some of the boys who are searching for some opportunity like a Zac Lewis or a Jett Buttifant.
"So there's some boys who have put a real body of work in just to get to pre-season and I've been super impressed with how the boys have fronted up.
"But if there's one to comment on at this point, Al Clarke is probably in the best nick he's been in since he's been at Coolamon from what they are telling me.
"I'm pretty excited about what he might be able to do for us this year."
The Hoppers currently have the one trial game booked in at this stage against Finley on Friday March 16.
It's no secret there's been a fair bit of change at the Hoppers over the off-season, however McMahon was looking forward to leading a new-look side into the coming competition.
"We are full of enthusiasm," he said.
"There's a bit of uncertainty, lots of opportunity and there's been a real refresh go through the footy club.
"Our board out there have been working hard on a lot of infrastructure projects for us with change rooms and lots of different things out there.
"There's been a lot of energy and a lot of work, the vibes have been really good out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.