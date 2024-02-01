'Believe it when I see it': End in sight for contaminated playground saga

Residents have responded with a mixture of optimism and scepticism after Wagga City Council approved a tender to fix a playground and park that has been closed for years.
This week, the $572,000 tender was awarded to The Civil Experts for the remediation of the former Wiradjuri landfill site, now a playground and park area, which adjoins both Narrung Street and Galing Place.
The site was closed in August 2021 due to the detection of dangerous concentrations of metals in the soil.
Nearby families were initially advised the park would reopen by February 2023.
However, timelines for reopening the site to the public have been pushed back significantly, with the park now fenced off to the public for the better part of two-and-a-half years.
But that's about to change, according to the council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray, who said the proposed works schedule to remediate the site and install a new playground could begin very soon and will take just 10 weeks to complete.
"Assuming we can get a letter of offer to [The Civil Experts] and a contract signed by mid-February, [the project] could be completed as soon as the end of April, although June is more likely," Mr McMurray said.
Mr McMurray said the remediation works will include capping the site with clay and overlaying turf and installing an irrigation system at the park.
"The playground will be surrounded by open space lawns and will be a great use of a site that can't be used for too much more than that," he said.
"Recreation open space is a great use for an old tip site."
Plans for the new playground have also been released and contain a range of new features to excite the younger generations.
The remediation works will also include the removal of "a couple of trees".
Mr McMurray apologised to the many residents who have been forced to live without their local park for almost two-and-a-half years.
"Council apologises for the inconvenience of the time it's taken [to complete this project]," he said.
The council has had to go through "quite a process", including abiding by EPA guidelines, Mr McMurray said.
"These required us to get a remediation action plan developed by experts which then allowed council to move forward to develop specifications and designs to meet those requirements," he said.
"It's a time-consuming but really important process to ensure we treat the contaminants in the best possible way.
Despite the significant developments, Galing Place resident Bev Zurbo remained somewhat sceptical about the expected project completion times.
"We've had a number of letters telling us it would all be done in six months' time ... so I think it's a wait and see. I'll believe it when I see it," Ms Zurbo said.
The project was, at one point, was scheduled for completion in February 2023.
Residents Michael and Robin Gadsby were also cautiously optimistic about a way forward for the site.
Mr Gadsby said if the council completed the project in a couple of months that would be "OK".
However, he said a key concern about the revamped park was stopping vehicle access, as this was a big issue prior to the park's closure.
"Before all this fencing went up ... it was basically used for people to park their trucks and heavy machinery up there," he said.
Mrs Gadsby said in the past vehicles were using the park to access the nearby off-leash dog park and being driven on the lawn near playing children.
She also made contact with the council on multiple occasions requesting the lawns be mowed to keep snakes out of the area.
"It's been very frustrating when there is long grass and snakes and the weeds blow in onto the lawn," she said.
For residents, there is light at the end of the tunnel and it's cause for a bit of optimism.
"We'll wait and see. I'll be out dancing when I actually see work happening here," Mr Gadsby said.
