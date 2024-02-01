Wagga set for hottest day in years as heatwave approaches

Wagga is tracking to record its hottest day in years with a heatwave forecast to hit the city at the weekend.
On Sunday, the state's largest inland city is set to swelter with the mercury predicted to soar to 40 degrees, a height not seen in more than three years.
The last time Wagga recorded a temperature above 40 was on January 24, 2021 when the mercury peaked at 40.8 degrees.
However, it is a far cry from the city's hottest day of 46.1 degrees barely a year prior on January 4, 2020.
This Sunday's Wagga forecast is also well below the hottest February day on record when temperatures rose to 45.2 degrees.
It has been four years since the mercury passed 40 degrees in February, the last of which occurred on February 1, 2020 when the thermometer hit 43.8 degrees.
Further abroad at Hay the mercury is also set to reach 40 degrees on Sunday, while Griffith and Deniliquin are bracing for 41 degrees.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said Wagga won't have long to wait before relief from the heat arrives, with the weather set to take a cooler, wetter turn the following day.
"Maximum temperatures are expected to fall to the low 30s [on Monday], with showers forecast and possible thunderstorms," the spokesperson said.
Wagga is predicted to record up to 10 millimetres of rainfall on Monday, with a further 6mm possible on Tuesday.
As the last month of summer begins, the bureau has also revealed why it's been so humid this season.
"Higher moisture air feeding in from easterly air streams from the Tasman Sea over summer has produced above average humidity during both December and January," the spokesperson said.
"Both these months were wetter than average, receiving about twice the average rainfall."
The spokesperson said wetter, cloudier and more humid days combined with January maximums that were below average by a little over one degree.
Despite this however, minimum temperatures were one degree above average.
Looking to the final weeks of summer, the bureau said Wagga residents can expect a warmer end to the season.
"The outlook for February is for a slight lean towards above average maximum and minimum temperatures. Indications lean slightly towards a drier month than average," the spokesperson said.
