Romero looks to keep up winning streak after late decision

Jilliby Fabio has a fourth straight win in sight however he has to contend with a tricky barrier draw to extend his winning run.
After winning for a third straight time at Riverina Paceway on Saturday, Peter Romero made a late decision to head to Leeton with the three-year-old.
He has drawn barrier seven in the Happy 70th Birthday Trevor White Pace (1758m).
It's the only dint in the Chiltern trainer's confidence about adding to his streak.
"I think he can but we just have to get through the back row or sit and wait to come around," Romero said.
"I'll have to have a talk with Pete (McRae) and see how we can work it out.
"Especially on a smaller track it makes it very tricky."
Romero has been thrilled with the son of Jilliby Kung Fu since arriving at this stable.
He's only missed the top four once in six starts and that was in the $40,000 Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic Final.
"He's done a very good job," Romero said.
"He was in the Home Grown and was a bit unlucky not to win a heat of that and was unlucky in the final too drawn off the back otherwise he might have been a big chance in that too."
He is set to head to the paddock soon but Romero made a late decision to back him up again after there were low nominations for the meeting.
Romero also lines up Keayang Crippa across the eight-race card.
He was a winner six starts ago and had been placed twice since.
Romero hopes drawing one in the will be another positive.
"Being a little shorter the straight he might be able to hold them out as it does make it a little bit easier when the turn comes up too quick for the outside ones," he said.
"We're hoping to hold up."
He is expecting a better effort than his eighth at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"Last Saturday probably didn't suit him as we backed him up pretty quick and he got checked on the home turn and pulled a flat tire so that didn't help him at all,"
"If we can punch through and hold up we will be there with them anyway."
The first of eight races is at 1.22pm.
