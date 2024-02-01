Motorcycle club makes generous donation to Pro Patria

Unique services offered to Wagga veterans, first responders and their families will be able to expand thanks to a generous donation.
The Wagga Classic Motorcycle Club officially donated $5000 of it's money to Pro Patria on Thursday.
Club president Mick Powell said the funds are accumulated from it's year membership fees and given to selected charities every couple of years.
"At our last meeting of 2023 we allocated $12000 of our funds to various charities, Pro Patria being one of them," he said.
"We donated $5,000 to Pro Patria and $5000 to the Gentlemen's Ride which supports men with cancer.
"We have several ex-servicemen in the club so it's important that we support our servicemen and first responders."
Pro Patria trustee secretary Alan Lean the donation comes as a significant contribution which will allow the centre to offer more services.
"The significance of a donation like this enables us to do renovations at our facility," he said.
"The focus here is on supporting our veterans and first respondents in a holistic sense and that means not just medical and mental but also physically, nutritionally and spiritual as well and most importantly it's about helping their families.
"The renovations enable us to bring in further service providers to add to our already existing services.
"The support from our community is everything to us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.