Immediate fate of Wagga's Godfreys vacuum store made clear

Wagga's Godfreys store has dodged imminent closure, despite the retail chain entering administration this week.
A spokesman for administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia said the city's outlet at the Homebase would remain open for now.
The vacuum retailer announced it would close more than 50 outlets and axe almost 200 jobs in the next fortnight after entering administration.
Established in 1931, Godfreys is one of the world's largest vacuum retailers and one of Australia and New Zealand's leading commercial floor cleaning product suppliers.
The business has 141 stores and employs more than 600 staff across Australia and New Zealand, with an additional 28 stores run by franchisees.
Craig Crosbie, Robert Ditrich and Daniel Walley, of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia, have been appointed as voluntary administrators of the Australian entities.
A total of 54 stores are expected to be closed within the next 14 days, affecting the employment of approximately 193 staff, 171 of which are based in Australia.
However, it was business as usual at the Wagga store on Thursday afternoon.
Jessi Webster, from Tumbarumba, said she was happy Godfreys Wagga would remain open as it was her closest store.
"It makes it a lot handier for us, otherwise our only option is to buy our consumer goods online," Ms Webster said.
"We got a vacuum exclusive to Godfreys, so that's where the consumer goods come from - you can't just pop in anywhere else to get the bags or anything."
Ms Webster said she would prefer the service of coming in person and talking to people, rather than picking her goods online.
"When I come in here I can ask about other things like mops and whatever else," she said.
The administrators are now assessing the state of the business with the aim of restructuring the string of stores and selling it as a going concern.
The first meeting of creditors will be held on Friday, February 9.
