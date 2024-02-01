RSL make two changes ahead of top of table clash against Wagga City

Wagga RSL have made two changes to their side ahead of their top of the table clash against Wagga City on Saturday.
The two sides will play a day-night fixture under lights at McPherson Oval and will also be trialling a pink ball.
RSL welcomes back Ben Willis and Colin Starkey for the clash against the Cats with Tim Dyer and Hayden Cook making way for the pair.
Dyer is returning to Western Australia for a couple of weeks while Cook finds himself unlucky to be dropped back to second grade after claiming figures of 3-19 in RSL's win over St Michaels last weekend.
Bulldogs captain-coach Sam Perry said it was great to welcome back Willis and Starkey and revealed it was a very tough decision to send Cook back to second grade.
"They are both pretty handy new-ball bowlers and they add a lot of experience to our squad as well," Perry said.
"To get those two guys back is great and they are coming back at the right end of the year which is good, it might be interesting to see what they do with the pink nut as well.
"Unfortunately Cooky goes back to two's, but he knows that he put in a great performance last week and to dismiss someone of the calibre of Beck Frostick is something to be quite proud of.
"Fingers crossed he can go back into second grade and dominate like he has there for a little while.
"He's obviously on the fringe of one's and two's which can be a very difficult spot, but he's the type of guy that will go back and he'll dominate two's and make it very hard for me not to pick him in a couple of weeks time I'd imagine."
The clash under lights will be for the annual Cats v Dogs cup and RSL will also hosting their sponsors and family fun day at McPherson Oval.
Perry said it would be interesting testing out the pink ball on Saturday and he was hopeful that a fair crowd would be in attendance for the clash.
"We are looking forward to it," he said.
"It's something a little bit different and it's something the players look forward to doing.
"When we played in the T20 Grand final that was under lights and to have a crowd there is always pretty special.
"A few of the older boys like playing in front of a crowd and a few of the younger guys never get the opportunity to do it.
"It's something quite special and fingers crossed it can be special again on Saturday night.
"It's going to be interesting playing with a pink ball and we've never played under lights at McPherson so there's a couple of elements that will add a bit of spice to it."
The Bulldogs recently went down to the Cats in last weeks T20 Grand Final.
Perry said there were some lessons they could take out of the loss, but believed the difference in formats meant there wouldn't be too much they could carry across from the contest.
"You can probably take aspects of it," he said.
"But T20 and one-day cricket is extremely different especially in Wagga, overall it's a completely different kettle of fish about how we will go about our game compared to the way we tried to go about our game in the T20 grand final.
"They are probably very similar, they will approach their one-day games differently to how they approached their T20 games.
"At this time of year you want to see where you shape up and land against the good sides so fingers crossed we can put in a great performance and it's something we can carry with us all the way through to the end of the season."
