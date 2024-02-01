The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

O'Farrell Cup returns however Wagga misses out on challenge

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 2 2024 - 5:56pm, first published February 1 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The O'Farrell Cup returns this weekend with Griffith taking on CAW Provincial however Wagga will not be given the opportunity to challenge this season. Picture by Les Smith
The O'Farrell Cup returns this weekend with Griffith taking on CAW Provincial however Wagga will not be given the opportunity to challenge this season. Picture by Les Smith

The O'Farrell Cup will make its long-awaited return but Wagga has been denied any chance to challenge this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.