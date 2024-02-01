O'Farrell Cup returns however Wagga misses out on challenge

The O'Farrell Cup will make its long-awaited return but Wagga has been denied any chance to challenge this season.
Griffith takes on holders Cricket Albury-Wodonga (CAW) Provincial on Sunday but it will be the only O'Farrell Cup fixture for the season.
CAW Provincial have held the Cup since 2018 but they have not actively defended their title since 2021.
Wagga traditionally have the rights to the first and last challenge of the season.
While pleased to see the competition returning, Wagga representative coach Shaun Perry admitted it was disappointing not be given the opportunity to challenge for the cup this season.
"It's lovely that it's back," Perry said.
"But I would've thought that we would've had the first challenge of it and I'm disappointed that we're not because there's been a lot of players asking me what we are doing and I haven't been able to tell them."
Time restraints were given as the reason for Wagga being denied their chance.
Cricket NSW's competition co-ordinator Anthony McGettigan is pleased to have the time-honoured competition return after a couple of years being uncontested.
However he said the decision to play only a single challenge was due to a busy upcoming schedule of representative cricket including the rescheduled Country Bash final, which is expected to be played later this month.
"It's good to see it back on the calendar after an absence of a couple of years," McGettigan said.
"It's been a little bit of a struggle for the past couple of years with interruptions weather-related and other issues.
"It's certainly good to have it back on the calendar and we should be in full swing for next season."
Changes to the representative set up were made at the beginning of the season, scrapping the Wagga Sloggers representative Twenty20 side in the now defunct Regional Bash competition.
Wagga not being allowed to challenge for the O'Farrell Cup will mean that no senior Wagga Cricket representative side will play this season.
Perry said that quite a number of Wagga Cricket players enjoy representing their competition and believed it was disappointing they would not get the opportunity to do so this season.
"They've had nothing to represent at all," he said.
"All they've had is the Riverina side which we had no choice who they picked in that.
"We haven't been able to show our wares at all as far as how good our comp is."
