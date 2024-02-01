How your club is shaping up ahead of the region's biggest football season yet

Just two clubs have ever won this competition and as it expands, the premiership cup is getting harder to grab.
With a massive 16 teams on the fixture this year, there's sure to be plenty of surprises ahead as clubs vie for the Southern NSW Women's League premiership cup.
The coaches of the Riverina's biggest football competition shared some insights ahead of round one.
Coach: Marc Hyde
After a slow start to the 2023 season, Brookdale went on a four game winning streak to earn themselves a spot in last year's finals series.
Welcoming a burst of talent from North East Border Female Football League premiers Lavington this season, the Bluebells are looking to make it past the first week of finals. Sprinkle in two juniors on the AFLW pathway and a St Kilda training partner, the Bluebells are primed to be a surprise success.
Ground unavailability means they won't be at home until at least round six, but coach Marc Hyde has no concerns about a travel-heavy first round of games.
Players to watch: Majella Day and Rose Burn - small but mighty, the 15-year-old pair both have all Australian selections under their belts. Their first senior football experience, the high-profile duo bring a wealth of elite experience to the side and will hold their own against bigger bodies. Meanwhile Samantha Creasey returns to the group having spent time with St Kilda between seasons.
Coach says: "Every game is important to our girls, I want them to enjoy all the games equally. Any game is a good game, we don't have a set team to beat, but we're looking forward to the first game to start with, we'll tick that box then move on to the next one."
Surprise of the year: Temora, after making finals in their first season, Hyde expects the group to be even tougher this year.
Coach: Sam Barrow
One of just three teams to have ever won the Southern NSW Women's League premiership, CSU just missed out on finals last season.
Anticipating player shortages may impact the early rounds, the Bushpigs ran their first pre-season sessions in mid-2023 to build dedication among their student playing group.
Welcoming several players back from injury this year, Barrow is optimistic increased experience will be beneficial to the side on field.
Players to watch: Karina Brown - the ruck returns to the side after missing the 2023 season and will be a key forward option for the Bushpigs. Lilly Hogan - versatile across the backline, Hogan returns to the club after two winter seasons in Wollongong where she played premier division football.
Coach says: "The girls are keen for round one and we're looking forward to another good season. It's going to be a different team each week, so it's going to be exciting to just see some girls maybe get their first win, maybe get their first goal, just those small little aspects and then we can build up some camaraderie. We'll play every game like it's our last one."
Surprise of the year: Wagga Tigers, Barrow anticipates a big jump in skill from last year's newcomers.
Coach: Dane Fuller
After suffering a less-than-a-goal prelim final loss in 2023, Collingullie-Wagga have unfinished business to attend to this year.
Admitting to significant turnover this season due to players leaving town, Fuller has his work cutout to re-gel a new look team.
An injection of RAAF players may be just what the side needs to claw into this year's grand final. After disappointment for the club's A grade netball and men's football side at the end of last year, the Demons are hungry for a big start to 2024.
Round four's game against MCUE is top of mind for Fuller, who expects a strong clash against what has become one of his favourite opponents.
Starting the season with a home game again, if they can attract a crowd to Crossroads they'll be on their way to a great season.
Players to watch: RAAF injections - with a handful of representative players joining the side Fuller is ready excited to see how they can lift the team on game day.
Coach says: "They're super excited again, we've got a good bunch of girls and we'll see how we go. You don't really know much until the first game and you've seen other teams but we're pretty excited about our season."
Surprise of the year: Temora, with a strong sporting community behind them Fuller thinks the Kangaroos will be bounding up the ladder.
Coach: Aiden Macauley
A devastating 25-point loss to Ganmain in last year's grand final won't soon be forgotten by the Rovers, who already have eyes on their round three re-match.
Despite the loss, incoming coach Aiden Macauley said there is no pressure on him to return the girls to the last game of the season, though he'll be doing his best to do so.
Welcoming more netballers into the side this year, the first-time coach is feeling good about the strength of his side.
Despite talk around the league she was on the move, the club has held onto Sophie Gaynor for another season. The 2023 grand final best-on-ground medallist has been marked as one of the best in the league and with her on field again the Rovers can guarantee they have a good footy brain directing the masses.
Player to watch: Sophie Gaynor - one of the league's standout players, Gaynor will be a huge on-field leader for the Rovers.
Coach says: "The first three games are the most important games for us, if we can get out and win those three that will be good. We've got Sophie back, there was some talk of her leaving, but she's the best player in the league by a fair bit so we're pretty pleased to have her back."
Surprise of the year: Griffith, with a new VFL signing for the 2024 season Macauley is keen to see how the team rally around the new player.
Coach: Amy Coote
They've said goodbye to plenty of players ahead of this season, but they've found ample of talent to fill their gaps.
Improving their internal club relationships, the Hawks have pulled several A grade netballers into the team. Additional height and good hands could have the netballers as leading targets, so long as they can kick straight.
Big numbers at their annual mandatory 5am session earlier this month shows coach Coote continues to earn good buy-in from her players.
Known across the league for their tough game and even tougher mindset, the Hawks have been left bitter in recent years falling just short of a premiership. They're hungry and they'll do anything to make it to the final game of the season.
Player to watch: Claudia and Lauren Barton - the A grade netballers are "killing it" at training, with the rules down pat they're up for a strong first season.
Vice captain Kyra Jackon says: "We play our best when we're up against a strong team, it's clean, it gets the ball rolling and it's always good. We're very excited, the nerves are flowing, this is my eighth season playing and I still get nervous before every game, so I think that's good."
Surprise of the year: Marrar, the Bombers have recruited hard over the off-season, including from the Hawks Nest.
Coach: Luke Walsh
The undisputed benchmark of the league, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong could be the first club to achieve a three-peat in the league.
Coach Luke Walsh remains at the helm and despite a changing backline, expects the side will remain strong throughout the season.
Not dropping a single premiership point in the past two seasons, Walsh has his side focusing forward before they get stuck in the past.
Conscious of the rapid rise in skill across the league, the Lions aren't taking their historical dominance for granted. With three 2023 finalists in their pool group, one is guaranteed to miss out and Walsh has marked the first three games as the must-win to progress.
Player to watch: Abbey Hamblin - now in her third senior season the dual-sport athlete is like a fine wine, better with age.
Coach says: "I just can't wait for round one, we'll play Coolamon in round three and that's always one to look forward to. It's going to be a tough gig, there are teams improving each year, and improving rapidly too. With girls getting older, stronger, quicker, and bringing in a few handy players, I'd love to get to another grand final but there's 15 other clubs trying to do the same thing."
Surprise of the year: Turvey Park, after a taste of finals last year and with some talented imports Walsh is looking forward to seeing how the Bulldogs perform this year.
Coach: Trevor Richards
A geography based fixture will be advantageous for the MIA side after they were forced into forfeits during 2023 due to player unavailability.
Combining less travel time and the recruitment of an ex-VFLW player, the Swans are onto a good thing.
The introduction of cross-town rivals to the competition sets them up for a big opening round after a disappointing year last year.
With their best result a draw with North Wagga in their final game of the year, the Swans will look to climb out of wooden spoon contention.
Player to watch: Grace Buchan - after a year off football, the VFLW player has stepped into the side ahead of the winter season to sharpen her skills and will be a big ball winner for the Swans.
Coach says: "We're excited, we've got a few new girls, a few back from the last year, I'm interested to see how we go. The girls are looking forward to this first game on Friday night, their first year in the competition and they're our rivals in the RFL so that will be interesting."
Surprise of the year: Hard to tell from afar.
Coaches: Angus Crelley and Eilish Morden
One of two incoming teams this season, there's a question mark above the side and what they'll look like.
Struggling to get a team off the ground in the past two years, the competition is no stranger to newcomers, but how they perform is a different story.
While some clubs have finished their first seasons without a win, others have played finals, and it's the latter the Crows will be aiming for.
Player to watch: Tamika Rourke - recruited from Narrandera, the Giants academy player is a big get for the new side as she returns to her junior club.
Coach says: "We're ready to go, we're all very excited and we've got a young side, they're excited for it and ready to get on the field. I really think we will get a win, we have a young side but a lot of talent and young fresh legs, I think we'll give it a good crack."
Surprise of the year: Griffith, good recruiting and a strong preseason has set them up as an impressive opposition.
Coach: Ethan Schiller
They struggled to get numbers this year and they struggled to lock down a coach but it is smooth sailing ahead for the Goannas coming into round one.
Expanding their recruitment drive to new areas this season, returning coach Ethan Schiller has a good feeling about how his side will perform.
Hoping to return to finals football this year, the Goannas open their season on a home game and want to push themselves against the best sides.
Looking to improve year on year, Schiller is hoping to get consistency in both his playing group and skill level. Keeping their focus internal this year, Schiller says he hasn't bought in to rumours from other clubs or been keeping updated on how they're preparing.
Player to watch: them all - Unable to choose a single player, Schiller believes he has key targets up and down the field leaving him unable to pick an individual
Coach says: "We want to see if we can match [top teams] and if we can improve from last year. Talking to different people this week I think we might have heaps of numbers now, we're telling everyone get there early get sorted, if we can get through the first few rounds without injury we'll be right."
Surprise of the year: Wagga Tigers, a club filled with surprises, Schiller believes last year's wooden spooners may have a trick or two up their sleeves.
Coaches: Sam Turner and Kane Graetz
After securing just a single win in 2023, Marrar have recruited hard in the off season.
Bringing on a second coach and establishing a relationship with Tuggeranong Valley, the Bombers have put significant work into improving the base skill set of their team this season.
Playing a trial game ahead of the opening round, the side has brushed off the cobwebs and will look to improve significantly on last year's performance.
Player to watch: Svannah Goode - the youngest player in the side is one of the strongest talents in the group, a dual-sport athlete she's a handy hold for the club.
Coach says: "We've picked up a few new girls who at training look like they'll be very handy players. I think combined with our relationship with Tuggeranong and having that extra year of experience, we'll improve out of sight. To have that experience on the field, giving the girls little pointers helps the growth of our players massively."
Surprise of the year: Northern Jets, unsure what to expect from the new side Turner has heard impressive things about their recruiting.
Coach: Kevin Hall
With a 50 per cent success rate last season, Narrandera are keen to move up a ladder position this year to play finals.
The Eagles have amassed a huge player base with an impressive 30 players available for selection ahead of round one.
Welcoming several ex-junior players into the group this season, Hall is pleased to have new players entering the side already with some experience.
Looking forward to comparing themselves against top sides such as Ganmain, Hall is hoping the group will remain competitive in the growing competition.
Struggling with numbers towards the end of the season last year, Hall is hoping to maintain momentum from round one through to round eight.
Player to watch: Sophie Little - the first year player is ferocious at the ball and has no problems making big tackles.
Coach says: "We're feeling good, we've got good numbers, everyone is really excited. We've picked up a few of the younger girls that have played a little bit before and are coming back into it, some netballers, and some of the same old players which is good. We have our core group that remains pretty strong, and I think it will be a good team effort."
Surprise of the year: Wagga Tigers, after numbers were an issue last season Hall believes they'll have big improvements if they have rotations available this year.
Coach: Tom Balchin
There are plenty of new faces in this year's North Wagga side after a rough 2023.
The Saints managed just one win and a draw last season, but strong numbers through their preseason bodes well for the side.
An injection of youth will be an important addition to the side with fresh legs available throughout long, hot games.
With so many new faces in the side the group is looking forward to hitting the field together.
Player to watch: Brandy Nicholson - the Canberra Croatia WNPL player has made a code switch this summer with a big boot and quick feet has impressed at preseason.
Leadership member Emily Pollard's say: "I think at the moment we're doing better than last year, we've got quite a few young girls and from watching our preseason we've really joined together. I think we've got a good team so far."
Surprise of the year: Wagga Tigers, with a year experience under their belts the Tigers are on the up.
Coach: Terry Walker
The second new team in the competition, Northern Jets have worked hard over the summer to prepare for their first game.
With several club players representing Temora last year, the Jets have brought experience into the side from day one.
Having their first taste of the game with a pre-season hit out against Ganmain, the Jets are feeling confident about their ability to come into the competition and cause a stir.
Player to watch: Casey Willis - the inaugural captain has the agility to get under the ball when needed and the respect of her peers to get the right messages across.
Coach says: "We're looking forward to playing against Ganmain because they are the benchmark, we have trained with them so it's exciting to play against them. We're looking forward to improving each week and learning."
Surprise of the year: Unsure.
Coach: Michael Gilchrist
They're only coming into their second season but you'd never know after the impressive performance the 'Roos put on in 2023.
Making finals in their first season, by all accounts Temora is looking strong, and they'll need to be if they want to play finals this year after being placed in the strongest pool.
With good recruitment through the off-season, Northern Jets introduction to the competition hasn't had too big of an impact on squad numbers.
Player to watch: Josie Crawford - a junior moving into the senior program, Crawford is the 'Roos surprise packet that just keeps running.
Vice captain Brodie Van Egmond's say: "We've come together very well, we've been preseason training for three months now and no stone has been left unturned. We have some great new recruits and they are having a great impact on the side. Michael Gilchrist, our coach, he has absolutely strengthened and brought depth to our side compared to season one and we're ready to rock and roll."
Surprise of the year: Wagga Tigers, strength in numbers will have a big impact on the young side.
Coach: Cooper Harmer
Importing new players from across the region Turvey Park are feeling strong ahead of round one.
Under new coaching leadership, the Bulldogs aren't taking any game for granted and have been working overtime to develop not only their on-field skills but their off-field relationships.
Harmer has been an approachable addition to the side, bringing both knowledge and youth to his leadership.
While they'll be without recent AFLW recruit Cloe Buttifant, Harmer has worked hard to bring in strong replacements.
Player to watch: Mikelli Garratt - hailing from Cowra Garratt has played a high level football since she was young and has stepped immediately into the co-captaincy.
Co-captain Jess Wendt says: "We're very excited, we've got a lot of new players coming in and with a lot more experience. I'm quite confident, I've been confident most years but I'm extra confident this year. It's really hard to guess before that first game what is going to happen, so many players have switched and changed so we can't wait to see what happens."
Surprise of the season: CSU, with a big squad and a long preseason finished they'll be fit and ready to run.
Coach: Brendon Post
They made it through the first year and now they're hoping to impress this season.
With an influx of numbers this season, coach Post is excited to be fielding a team of players who are ready and keen to be there.
Unable to get a win on the board in their first season, the Tigers are out to earn their first premiership points in 2024.
Player to watch: Charlie Neyland - fresh to the game, Charlie's been a surprise talent for the Tigers and Post is confident she'll be a cracker on field.
Coach says: "We're feeling good, the girls are upbeat, enthusiastic, energetic and we're looking forward to the start of the season. We've got plenty of secret weapons this year that we've got to keep close to our chest, we'll see how they go."
Surprise of the season: Marrar, with an impressive list this season Post has his eyes on the Bombers, who he expects could be a dark horse premiership contender.
