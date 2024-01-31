Conlan takes the next step; Griffith talent earns training partnership

After years of sacrifice and dedication, Griffith's Jess Conlan has secured her first senior position with the NSW Swifts.
The 21-year-old has been selected as a training partner ahead of the 2024 Super Netball season.
Working towards an elite contract since she was a teenager, Conlan said last year that she will continue to pursue high level opportunities while she is still enjoying the sport.
Impressed with her efforts last year, Conlan is excited to be stepping into the new role.
"I was really happy with how 2023 went for me and to get this chance is something I don't take for granted and I'm loving it so far," Conlan said.
"When you hit the training court alongside the likes of Maddy Proud and Allie Smith you notice a massive lift in intensity, and we've got more players like Paige Hadley and Helen Housby returning so I'm really excited.
"Since being part of the QBE Swifts Academy in recent years, and playing for the NSW State Teams, I've gotten a real feel for the Swifts, their legacy and how they always aim to be leaders in Aussie netball.
"Often, it's the little things that players like Maddy or Paige do that make huge differences, and getting to be a part of that environment daily and seeing it up close is invaluable."
Conlan is no stranger to the Swifts, having been a Swifts Academy athlete in recent years.
Her elevation to training partner comes off the back of a stellar 2023 season where she was selected for the Australian under 21 training camp.
Conlan isn't the first Riverina player to have made the move from academy player to training partner, following in the footsteps of Wagga's Sophie Fawns.
Tumut's Grace Whyte will also continue as a training partner with the Swifts.
Whyte and Conlan have moved through the system together both at the Swifts Academy and through their premier league team ERNA Hawks.
Training partners train daily with the senior team and can be pulled into the main playing squad both temporarily and permanently as injury replacements if required.
Super Netball clubs must contract at least four athletes as training partners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.