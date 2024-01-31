The Daily Advertiser
Investigation under way after man dies following workplace incident

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 31 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 6:09pm
Emergency services were called to Griffith's Real Juice following reports a person had been injured on a worksite.
A man has died in hospital following a workplace incident at a Riverina factory earlier this week.

