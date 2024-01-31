Investigation under way after man dies following workplace incident

A man has died in hospital following a workplace incident at a Riverina factory earlier this week.
Emergency services were called to the Griffith's Real Juice factory on Monday, January 29, following reports a person had been injured on a worksite.
Police said NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene, on the corner of Duchatel and Harward roads, about midday and treated a man in his 70s for leg injuries after they were struck by a forklift.
He was taken to Griffith Base Hospital and later transferred to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
Police were notified on Tuesday, January 30, that the 75-year-old man had died in hospital.
SafeWork NSW have been notified and its investigators will look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will also be prepared for the information of the coroner.
