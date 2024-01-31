Tigers overcome first year struggles, Post excited to hit the ground running

They survived their first season, but in 2024, Wagga Tigers want to thrive.
After finally getting the women's side up and running in 2023, returning coach Brendon Post said it's been a big off-season for his side.
"Having a few numbers makes a world of difference," Post said.
Borrowing players some weeks last season in order to have a game, the playing group is excited to be back on field with a full-side in 2024.
Post is pleased to have a much healthier list, and is ready to see how big a difference 12 months can make when they take the field on Friday.
"To move on now, after playing one season, you jump that big hurdle and you take the ground and the season coming up now, it's been such a world of difference to have players actually say 'oh yeah Posty I want to be in your team, we've heard you've got a bit of a run, can I come and join' as opposed to trying to convince people to play, it's an amazing effort," he said.
"Our own personal development over the past 12 months is just amazing, to be able to actually string some kicks together, hit your targets.
"We had a good game last season and you could see the development, our girls were all up last night, they're energetic, they're ready to get it and we're really looking forward to the game."
As the competition continues to grow, Post complimented AFL Riverina and fellow new clubs for their efforts in keeping the league growing.
"It's a big ground when you've only got 12 girls running around, even 16 players it's a big ground, but the first couple of years were tough, we were looking at growing awareness and it feels like a struggle sometimes," he said.
"The inroads that the league and the clubs have put together to take these steps to have quality in the women's league is fantastic."
Wagga Tigers will show off their new and improved skills this Friday against Turvey Park in their opening round game.
