The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

'Biggest snake I've seen': Mega-sized python hides in Riverina home

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 3 2024 - 10:00pm, first published January 31 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An approximately 7-foot python hanging out in the gutter of a Riverina property on Monday. Picture contributed
An approximately 7-foot python hanging out in the gutter of a Riverina property on Monday. Picture contributed

Riverina resident Richard Wilton was greeted with a slithering sight when he walked out of his Pulletop residence early on Monday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.