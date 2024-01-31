Team work makes the dream work as MCUE take on a new coaching structure

After a slow start to their 2024 campaign, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eatslakes have taken on a more is best mentality when it comes to their coaching line-up.
Struggling at first to lock in a coach, Ethan Schiller agreed to return to the role, conscious of unavailability issues he experienced last year.
To ensure the team continues on regardless of his whereabouts, Schiller said coaching the side will be a group effort this year, one he's already seeing the benefit of.
With plenty of first grade players assisting, Schiller said the players have the luxury of both group and one-on-one training.
"I'm very happy to be back and every person who has said anything about coaching has said they're more than happy to help out, so there won't just be one key coach, there will be at least five or six guys on the bench helping out," Schiller said.
"Everyone's doing their part.
"It's incredibly helpful, you've got all these girls who have maybe never played before and you've got all these experienced blokes who have played before, it takes some of that stress off the coaches because you can have different players coming in and doing one-on-one kicking sessions and how to tackle or where you should be running, it helps massively to get the team better."
Schiller admitted the club has had a slow start to the season, with new players still filtering into the group.
Despite the movement and fluctuating training numbers, he is pleased with what he has seen on the paddock so far.
After making finals in 2023, he would like to see the side return this year and is confident those who have been dedicated over recent weeks will help lift others on field.
"There is a core group of girls that have been showing up to every training and putting their best foot forward so I'm really keen for them to drag everyone else forward with them and it'll be a great start to the year," he said.
It's not just the team that is welcoming new people, but the club itself, and Schiller is hopeful they can keep hold of them.
"Historically we've been able to get people from Mangoplah or who know people at Mangoplah to play, but this year we've definitely had to outsource to other areas.
"I believe we might have a few RAAF girls who are coming to play and mates of mates who have heard about us come to training and they're sticking around, so it's very exciting that we're branching out it's not just existing Mangoplah players, which is unreal.
"At the end of the day, when you look at a country footy club, you rely on each other and if the boys get around the girls and the girls get around the boys, it just creates such a good sporting environment for everyone and I think that's really positive."
The club will host three double-headers this season, including one in the opening round.
Schiller said the fixture is a just reward for the club, recognising the improvements they have made to their home ground.
"It's absolutely unreal, I might be biased but I think Mangoplah has one of the best grounds in Wagga," he said.
"I know the facilities have had a lot of work put into them over the past few years and to see there are games from other clubs coming to the ground is absolutely delightful, it shows that effort isn't going unnoticed.
"It means we can say come watch the girls play and stay for another game, and really build that footy environment."
MCUE play their first game of the year against North Wagga at Mangoplah Sports Ground on Friday evening, with Brookedale and East Wagga-Kooringal to play after them.
