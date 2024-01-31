The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Minister visits, questions remain as government takeover of Junee jail begins

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 31 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Corrections Anoulack Chanthivong and Corrective Services deputy commissioner Leon Taylor at the Junee Correctional Centre on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith
Minister for Corrections Anoulack Chanthivong and Corrective Services deputy commissioner Leon Taylor at the Junee Correctional Centre on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith

A complex 14-month transition period has begun as the NSW government steps in to take over the Junee Correctional Centre from its private operator.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.