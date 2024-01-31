Jail prediction fulfilled as man ordered to serve time for drink-driving

A man who was caught drink-driving almost five times over the legal limit and told police he was "going to go to jail" has had his prediction come true in Wagga Local Court this week.
Junee man Craig Douglas Bradley, 55, will spend eight months behind bars after being convicted of driving with a high-range PCA and consuming alcohol while driving.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed about 7.20pm on October 21, officers noticed a silver Toyota Camry holding the centre traffic line as it travelled towards them down Copland Street.
Officers did a U-turn and followed the vehicle, observing it move from side to side within the lane and stopped the driver, Bradley, a short time later.
When told they would be conducting a roadside breath test, he declared "I am going to go to jail".
At the time, officers noticed a half-full bottle of Carlton Dry in the centre console of the car, and two more bottles of the same beer sitting on the passenger seat.
Officers also recalled Bradley "stank of alcohol", had "bloodshot" eyes and "generally slow" movement.
When they asked Bradley to produce his licence, he told police he had a digital licence.
However, after attempting to bring it up on his phone and handing it to the officers, they noticed it only displayed a Google search screen.
Bradley returned a positive alcohol breath test, and was arrested and taken to Wagga police station.
A subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.247, almost five times the legal limit, and police suspended his licence immediately.
Recounting the circumstances to police, Bradley said after spending the day working he had the afternoon off at a Kooringal address, where he claimed to have consumed no less than 14 standard alcoholic drinks before heading back to Junee.
In court in December, Bradley pleaded guilty to both offences. The court heard he had previously committed similar offences and a sentencing assessment report was requested.
At the time, the police prosecutor told the court Bradley's previous conviction was in December 2018, while Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted there were two further convictions "some time ago".
In court this week, Bradley was convicted of the high-range PCA charge and jailed for 12 months from January 30.
Magistrate Hosking handed down a non-parole period of eight months, with Bradley set to be released on parole on September 29.
The magistrate also ruled Bradley be exempt from an interlock on the basis he had no access to a vehicle.
However, she suspended his licence for three years and backdated this to the day of the incident.
In relation to the charge of consuming alcohol while driving, he was also convicted and fined $330.
