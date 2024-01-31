The Daily Advertiser
Jail prediction fulfilled as man ordered to serve time for drink-driving

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
January 31 2024 - 5:00pm
Junee man Craig Douglas Bradley was put behind bars in the Wagga Local Court this week over a high range PCA last October. File picture
A man who was caught drink-driving almost five times over the legal limit and told police he was "going to go to jail" has had his prediction come true in Wagga Local Court this week.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

