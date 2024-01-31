ON THE PACE: Another Temora meeting transferred due to state of the track

The state of Temora's track has seen another meeting transferred.
However the hope is it will be for the last time.
After both of their meetings in January were moved to Young due to the state of the track, including what was supposed to be their cup meeting on January 14, the meeting planned for Tuesday night was also changed.
Instead Young will hold their meeting on February 6.
While the potential for a new date for their cup meeting remains in limbo, it is hoped more track renovations will allow the club to race on their own track for their next scheduled meeting on February 20.
Harness Racing NSW officials have been working with Temora to fix the issue.
Harness Racing NSW chief steward Clint Bentley expects further work will enable the club to get back on track.
"My understanding is the club now has a quote to fix the surface and remove some of the rocks that are on the track surface," Bentley said.
"Our understanding is the works will be completed in time for their next meeting on the 20th of February."
GRAND Circuit glory is one of the offer for a number of former Riverina participants.
Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson are looking to claim another big scalp with Cya Art in the Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday night.
Cya Art hasn't finished outside the top three in six starts for the former Young horseman and he comes into the $500,000 feature after a third in the Ballarat Cup last time out.
Hart will take the reins from barrier five.
Riverina-bred Leap To Fame has drawn six as he looks to make it seven straight wins.
Taipo, who is coming off a win at Menangle on Saturday night, has drawn barrier three for Leeton owner Michael Boots.
RIVERINA connections will also be chasing success in the Waratah Series Final at Menangle on Saturday.
After winning the Young heat, Meet Me At The Beach has drawn five for Jackson Painting.
Flying Colours will wear the six saddle cloth for David and Blake Micallef while coming off a heat win at Riverina Paceway on Saturday Smash It will start from seven for Shane Hallcroft unless first emergency Master Gouda gains a run for Junee trainer Trevor Allamby.
AMANDA Dean was able to return to winning ways following the birth of son Lincoln at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Dean had been on the sidelines since Lincoln's surprise arrival in October.
However she was pleased to win after getting back in the sulky late last year.
"It's fantastic to get back to winning ways," Dean said.
"It was just good to get a winner and it felt good."
It was the 11-year-old's first win since April.
Dean was pleased to get another win with him.
"He's been working great, gave 110 per cent and that's I can expect of him," she said.
"He's been a good money spinner as I only bought him for $500 and he's earned over $40,000 in prize money and six races.
"He's just an honest horse and just keeps going around."
Blake Jones and Peter McRae shared overall honours with two winners each.
Jones was successful with Pablos Art and Mothers Delight while McRae combined with Junee trainer Trevor White for successive stories with Village Area and Royal Exit.
LEETON will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.22pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
