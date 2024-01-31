Colvin testing Country Championships credentials with Dupride Star

Dupride Star's Country Championships campaign is at a crossroads.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin was pleased with her efforts when resuming with a fourth at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on January 16.
She will have her next start in the Border Bandag SDRA Championship Preview Class 4 (1175m) at Albury on Thursday.
However he wants to see another strong performance before pressing on to the $150,000 Qualifier at Albury on February 18.
"She's going good and pulled up well after the race last time," Colvin said.
"She will improve a little bit so hopefully she will be in the finish."
Dupride Star was beaten by less than a length by Broadside Armour when resuming, with another strong Championships contender Clever Art finishing second.
Colvin expects she will be better for the run at Albury.
"She hadn't had a run for a while, she only had a jump out so I'm hoping this run will top us off," he said.
"If I'm happy with her she will have a crack at the Country Championships."
Colvin has tasted plenty of success in the concept, especially with stable star Another One.
However the mare shapes as his only hope this time around.
"I've only got the one this year," he said.
"I should have a few next year but there's a couple who are
"She's my main hope for sure."
Dupride Star has drawn the outside barrier but a couple of scratchings already in the small field will help offset that.
Danny Beasley will take the ride with the plan to race her conservatively.
"It's not ideal (the draw) so we will probably be patient with her as she has to get 1400 in the Championships so we will probably be patient with her.
"We won't be charging out and going hard."
After resuming over 1200 metres, Colvin elected to keep her at the similar distance range this time around.
She's only raced over 1400 metres once, when ninth in a Highway Handicap, but the Wagga trainer believes she can run out the trip in the Country Championships Qualifier.
"She's by Pride Of Dubai so you'd reckon she would but I really haven't tested her solid over 1400 but she gives me the impression she should,"
"If there's a worry, that's the only worry I have with her."
