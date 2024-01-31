Country Championships contenders coming to the fore at Albury

Baledon's preparation towards a second Newhaven Park Country Championships campaign will click up a gear at Albury on Thursday.
The gelding won the same lead-up race last year at Albury before finishing fourth to stable mate Bianco Vilano in the SDRA Championships.
Baledon has 59.5 kilograms - four kilograms more than his nearest rivals - but his form and having been there and done it before has warranted the ranking.
Trainer Ron Stubbs has kept Baledon within the race restrictions limiting his racing over the past twelve months to ensure the Country Championships is the main focus.
"He has been in work for a while now and when the Championships here had an early slot I backed off him so he is right to go," he said.
"He has had two trials - the first about a months ago - and his latest at Wagga and I walked away happy with both of those."
Baledon, who will be ridden by jockey Jason Lyon, only has five rivals to contend with in the Border Bandag SDRA Championships Preview Class 4 (1175m).
The scratching of Give Giggles and Add Milk has made his task somewhat easier, but there are others like Dupride Star and Super Sunny Seeya - that connections hope can show they are up to Championships level.
Dupride Star's trainer Gary Colvin said the mare would be "topped off" by having her second start this campaign ahead of the Country Championships at Albury on February 18.
"I was happy with her first run and she did need it and this start will have her spot on," Colvin said.
"We have a very good jockey in Danny Beasley aboard and hopefully she can run well and show she can be a chance in the Championships," he said.
Albury trainer Rob Wellington is adopting the same approach with Super Sunny Seeya who is building an impressive record in eight starts.
"He needs racing to show his best because he doesn't do a lot in track work," Wellington said.
"If he can run well I hope to have him in the Championships."
Meanwhile, promising galloper Canny Hell is also heading to the Championships, but will start in a different race for Albury trainer Kym Davison.
Instead Canny Hell will contest the Stuart Gordon Landscaping Class 2 (1000m).
"He is eligible for it so I thought start him there instead of the other race and then go to the Championships," Davison said.
Canny Hell was a dominant first-up winner and provides Albury with another strong contender for the Championships.
There are seven races on Thursday with the track rated a good 4.
