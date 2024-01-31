The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Heat looking to add import to roster ahead of upcoming Waratah League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 31 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney said there was solid progress being made on bringing in an import for the upcoming Waratah League season.
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney said there was solid progress being made on bringing in an import for the upcoming Waratah League season.

Wagga Heat are looking to bring in an import to help them make a return to the Waratah League finals this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.