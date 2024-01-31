Heat looking to add import to roster ahead of upcoming Waratah League season

Wagga Heat are looking to bring in an import to help them make a return to the Waratah League finals this season.
Heat coach Zac Maloney said that they had made some solid progress in their recruiting and were hopeful they were able to finalise a signing in the coming weeks.
"Part of our rebuild was to try and get the team to a point where we could bring back an import and try to go deep into a finals run," Maloney said.
"We've had imports for as long as I've played but in 2020 we decided to go into a rebuild phase and develop some local talent so that next time we do invest in an import it's for a reason and we can try and make a good finals push.
"There's plenty of options out there and we have been sifting through a few options and at the moment we've narrowed it down to five prospects.
"We are just taking our time and making sure we make the right decision as for us we are really looking for not only what a player can do on the court but what you can off the court.
"We pride ourselves on our culture, it's a big thing for the team but also for the community so we want to make sure we get the right fit.
"We want someone who is going to come in and be good for the community and the kids and also the development of our association then to bring a bit of a buzz to basketball in Wagga.
"We are not rushing in and if we have to get them in after we've already played a few games then so be it."
Maloney said they were in discussions with some talented players for the upcoming season and was hopeful of filling one of two important positions on the court.
"There are two positions we are really looking for one of them being a point guard," he said.
"Just someone who can handle the ball as we haven't really had any natural point guards.
"Chaz Bishop has been playing in that position for the last few years for us and he's done a great job but then outside of Chaz we are looking at myself and a couple of other guys who aren't natural ball handlers or point guards.
"Three of the options we are looking at are point guards and then the other position would be a four-man power forward that can be versatile and play a bit of three but also a bit of five and can handle the ball.
"We are losing Nathan Elmer this year and Joel Stankiewicz, Nathan has been our starting four-man for the past few years and then Joel was the back up.
"So mainly one of those two positions but we are not too concerned about where it is.
"We are just looking for someone who can be very versatile and fit the mould of the team and if we end up with a two-way guard then so be it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.