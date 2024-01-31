Specialist equipment used to rescue man from wreck after riverbank crash

Firefighters were called in to use specialist equipment to rescue a man injured when his car left a dirt road and crashed down a riverbank in North Wagga on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to The Island Lane, about 5.15pm following reports a car had gone down an embankment and into a tree just short of the Murrumbidgee River's edge.
Paramedics, police, firefighters and members of the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) - rushed to the scene.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a man - whose age was not provided - was assessed at the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Wagga's Esplanade station were called in to help get the man out of the wreck.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Wagga Zone Commander Daryl Manson said crews used a stokes litter to transport the man from the wreck.
A stokes litter is a specialist stretcher commonly used in search and rescues to transport patients from difficult areas.
It is understood the car travelled about six metres down the riverbank before hitting the tree, which stopped the vehicle from ending up in the river.
"Firefighters provided fire protection but there was no fire and only a bit of clean-up," Inspector Manson said.
The extent of the man's injuries was not reported but he was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further assessment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.