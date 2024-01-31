Family of late Wagga teen to offer new grant for youth

A Wagga family embraced by their community after the tragic loss of teenager Kyan Armstrong are giving back to local youth in his honour.
The vibrant 15-year-old's young life was tragically cut short on October 28, 2022, after he suffered a brain aneurysm while at school.
In December 2022, Kyan's family held the first event in his honour; Fishing for Kyan, where about 200 community members gathered to participate in the hobby Kyan loved most.
The second Fishing For Kyan event was held in December 2023 and raised more than $20,000 for the Brain Foundation.
Following the success of the event, Kyan's uncle Damian Armstrong announced last week a further $4000 raised through the event would go towards a grant for a Wagga youth program.
"The Wagga youth program will be donated on a grant scheme with local not-for-profits to apply," Mr Armstrong said.
"We wanted to put money back into the Wagga community and with Kyan being 15 at the time of his passing - any youth program just made sense to us to give back to Wagga kids and give them opportunities they may not have otherwise received."
Grant applications will be open until Friday, March 15, with the chosen recipient to be announced on April 14.
While Mr Armstrong is hoping to give to a program targeting teens from 12 to 15, all youth programs will be considered.
Mr Armstrong said given the support they have received at both of their events they wanted to ensure some of the funds raised stayed locally.
The third Fishing for Kyan event will be held in November.
"We've already booked in for November 3rd this year and everything is looking very positive," Mr Armstrong said.
"We have had all our sponsors jump back on board, with some new ones, so it is only going to get bigger and better."
Grant applications can be made online at fishingforkyan.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.