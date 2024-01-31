The Daily Advertiser

Council debates million-dollar AI trial to bring Wagga into the future

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 31 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 12:03pm
The state government has announced $5.6 million for an AI pilot project aimed at supporting councils to speed up the development application process. Picture contributed
Wagga City Council has thrown its weight behind a state government trial to use artificial intelligence in processing development applications in a move that could help fast-track the city's expansion.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

