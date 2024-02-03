The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Petit villa for those looking for low-maintenance lifestyle

February 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perfect for downsizers, first home buyers, or anyone seeking an executive lifestyle in a low maintenance, easy care home, investors will also see the potential. Picture supplied.
Perfect for downsizers, first home buyers, or anyone seeking an executive lifestyle in a low maintenance, easy care home, investors will also see the potential. Picture supplied.

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.