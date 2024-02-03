Petit villa for those looking for low-maintenance lifestyle

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Step inside this stunning newly built, freestanding villa. Perfect for downsizers, first home buyers, or anyone seeking an executive lifestyle in a low maintenance, easy care home, investors will also see the potential.
This home has two bedrooms with the master features built-in robes and a private ensuite. The spacious open plan living area is bathed in northern sunlight, while the dining area seamlessly connects to the entertaining alfresco area and kitchen.
The well-appointed kitchen has a large breakfast bar, quality appliances, and lots of storage, all overlooking the backyard. The main bathroom offers a shower and bath, with a separate toilet. The laundry provides great storage space, and there's a hallway linen cupboard for storage.
Other features include evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating, internal access from the garage, double barn roller doors for privacy via the front living room, instant hot water system, low maintenance gardens, and drive-through access from the garage to the backyard.
Conveniently located close to Wagga Airport, RAAF base, local shopping village, and primary school, this move-in-ready property is ideal for families and savvy investors alike.
The 419 sqm block size is subject to adjustment with land zoning currently undergoing approval processes with Wagga City Council and the Lands Registry Service NSW.
