Prime two-for-one Art Deco investment opportunity

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a two-for-one, offering a prime opportunity for savvy investors, co-buyers, and those looking for a ready-to-go multi-generational home.
When you pull up to 8 and 8A Brookong Avenue in Wagga, you are greeted with an unmistakable Art Deco facade.
The original residence to the lot is a heritage-filled 1930s brick house featuring three bedrooms, one bathroom, and garage parking for one vehicle.
At the rear stands a recently completed, high-quality dwelling with a further two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a single-car garage.
Step inside the first house to discover an array of modern features seamlessly combined with Art Deco heritage.
The living area at the front of the property retains its original fireplace, with large, mirrored windows allowing for a great amount of natural light as well as privacy.
Follow polished hardwood floors through the open plan dining area into an exquisitely thought-out kitchen.
With a mix of bright shades in place to represent the cookery's original colour scheme, stainless steel bench tops and quality appliances have transformed this space into a timeless example of modern styling and excellent functionality.
Three bedrooms featuring the same timber flooring and period highlights share a modern central bathroom with bath/shower and separate toilet.
The rear exit services a full-size laundry and leads down to a newly installed remote garage.
An almost-new unit stands at the rear of the block and serves as a complete home with genuine accommodation for two adults or a couple with small children.
Enter the inviting living area which boasts enough space for a full lounge as well as a dining table, serviced by a thoughtful and modern kitchen with stone bench tops, electric cooking and stainless steel appliances.
Two bedrooms featuring built-in wardrobes share a light and bright bathroom with shower and bath with separate toilet, and an alfresco area provides outdoor privacy with space to entertain.
Other highlights include secure garage parking for one vehicle, double-glazed windows for noise and temperature control and split system heating/cooling.
Currently leased on a non-fixed lease agreement allowing the opportunity to re-sign tenants on a long-term lease or explore the holiday accommodation market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.