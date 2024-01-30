Kurrajong farm to offer a ray of sunshine as Race Day cancelled

It is the end of one era and the start of an exciting new chapter as Kurrajong calls time on its annual charity race day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Over the past 34 years, Kurrajong has shared many memorable moments with the Wagga community with its annual race day proving a highlight on the city's social calendar, but the organisation's chief executive Ray Carroll says it's now time for a new tack.
"We can look back on [all those] amazing race days as we announce they will no longer continue," Mr Carroll said.
"But at the same time we are excited about what the future holds with the progression of Hildasid Farm where we can involve the community in a range of fund-raising activities."
Over the years, Kurrajong has raised millions of dollars through the race day, which proved a key contributor in the development of Hildasid on Wagga's southern outskirts and many other innovative projects benefiting people with a disability over the last three decades.
The project began in 2008 when Dick and Maisie Nash donated 50 acres to Kurrajong, with the couple asking the place be named after Dick's parents Hilda and Sid.
Since then, the farm has grown to a site of approximately 300 acres, and has witnessed significant growth in the past three years.
The farm now includes a Kurrajong facility where people with a disability can enhance their creative skills and connect with nature in a magnificent sensory garden, using up to two kilometres of walking and riding trails, community gardens and a community green.
Kurrajong has other exciting initiatives underway at Hildasid and hopes to use the farm for a range of community events in the future.
Mr Carroll said without the funds raised from the race day, "there would be no Hildasid Farm as we see it today".
He also expressed great appreciation to generous sponsors, race day committee members and volunteers.
"Without these people, the achievements of the race day would not have been possible," he said.
"It's just as important now as it ever has been for us to hold successful fundraising events, so we are fortunate to be able to utilise Hildasid as a venue and to continue to engage with our sponsors and supporters."
Reacting to the news, Murrumbidgee Turf Club chairman Geoff Harrison said The MTC has had a "wonderful 34-year association with the Kurrajong Race Day."
"We are proud to have helped be part of such successful fundraising efforts," Mr Harrison said.
"This result takes hard work, dedication and a large amount of planning to create a successful event and the efforts of Cathie Smith, Kurrajong's Community Engagement Manager, the race day committee, volunteers and generous sponsors over the past 34 years has been outstanding."
Mr Harrison said While the MTC was disappointed the Kurrajong Race Day won't be going ahead, there was an understanding of why the board and committee made that decision and extended their support for Kurrajong down the track.
"We look forward to partnering with Kurrajong on fundraising efforts in the future," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.