Group Nine push back grand final, allows for separate weekends

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 30 2024 - 5:30pm
A grand final rematch between Kangaroos and Tumut will start the Group Nine season on the pushed back date of April 13.
Group Nine will have clear space for their grand final after a backflip over the start date of their season.

