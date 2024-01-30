Group Nine push back grand final, allows for separate weekends

Group Nine will have clear space for their grand final after a backflip over the start date of their season.
After switching between starting their season on April 6 or April 13 late last year, the latter date has officially now been locked in.
It means the Group Nine grand final will be played on September 22.
The showcase has traditionally been on the same weekend as either the Farrer League or Riverina League grand finals however will now fall after both.
Group Nine president Mark Daly is pleased to have finally got the start date locked in.
"We made some changes to suit some of the clubs," Daly said.
The grand final is still two weeks before the NRL grand final.
The full draw has not officially been released with a number of clubs looking to switch Saturday or Sunday games, which have not yet been approved by the referees association.
However the grand final rematch between Tumut and Kangaroos at Equex Centre will kick start the season on April 6 while Albury will host Gundagai.
On the following day, Southcity travels to play Young at Alfred Oval while Junee will host Temora.
Brothers will still have a bye to mark their return to the first grade competition.
Daly still expects they will have five grades.
"They seem to be very positive at the moment and have been getting a fair few at training," he said.
"It's a positive note there and they are still hoping to get all grades and that will be even better."
The clubs will meet for the first time since the annual general meeting in late November on Sunday.
Among items to be discussed is where Cootamundra, who have been approved to play in both the Sullivan Cup and Weissel Cup competitions, will slot into the draw.
Two options will be considered.
"It depends on whether Gundagai have 16s and 18s," Daly said.
"I presume Cootamundra will slot into there if they have it and if Gundagai do have 16s and 18s I think Cootamundra will slot into the bye."
Daly has also been pleased with the response from clubs after plans to introduce a women's tackle competition this year.
Plans to hold an eight-week season were only announced in December however the feedback from clubs has been positive.
"I think there's only three clubs who don't have tackle at the moment," Daly said.
"We will find out more on Sunday what the numbers are.
"It's pleasing to be able to get it going and see what happens after that, they might also get some more players once it gets going."
Daly also weighed in on Albury's controversial Facebook post.
The club apologised after a post regarding Sorry Day was published over the weekend.
Daly was pleased with the Thunder's swift response.
"They knocked it on the head straight away, made an apology and deleted the post," he said.
"It's gone to NSW (Rugby League) and they tracked it down to some Ned Kelly group that hacked the site but they said what they did was correct with the apology and they are going to address their players (on Tuesday night) and hopefully nip in the bud straight away."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.