Defending Byrnes Shield champions to open campaign against Kooringal High

Defending Byrnes Shield champions Mater Dei Catholic College will open their 2024 campaign against Kooringal High as part of an exciting opening round of the open schoolboys cricket competition.
Mater Dei claimed a thrilling one-run victory in last years grand final against Kildare Catholic College and will begin their quest for a three-peat on February 12 against Kooringal.
Wagga High will also go up against Kildare in the opening round while The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) will have the bye.
After a thrilling end to last years competition, Byrnes Shield organiser Nathan Brookes said he was looking forward to the start of the tournament in just under a fortnights time.
"It's the premier summer comp for the Combined Wagga High Schools Sports Association," Brookes said.
"For us we can't wait to get back into it and it's the first knockout for the boys and the Katrina Powell Shield is on at the same time for the girls.
"It kicks off the sporting season for all our schools and I think after last year where every team leading into the last game was in touch for finals, it just shows how strong the competition is getting.
"Then with the final coming down to the last ball last year, I think every school will come in going we are a chance to make the final and maybe even win it again this year."
There will be five rounds in total this year with each team playing four games and having a bye.
The finals will be held on Monday March 4 with third playing fourth at 2.30pm before the top two sides play under lights at Robertson Oval at 6pm.
Byrnes Shield round one - Monday February 12
Wagga High v Kildare - Mark Taylor Oval
Kooringal v Mater Dei - Michael Slater Oval
BYE - TRAC
