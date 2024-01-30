'A lot to offer': Owners call last drinks as beloved Wagga brewery hits market

The founding owners of Wagga's Thirsty Crow Brewery have decided to call last drinks after 13 years, with the business - and the building it now calls home - hitting the market for the first time in its history.
Thirsty Crow was established in Wagga in 2011 and initially operated from Kincaid Street before moving to its current location at 153 Fitzmaurice Street in 2016.
The business is now on the market, via expressions of interest, through Fitzpatricks Real Estate and Chris Tinning and Company hotel brokers.
Fitzpatricks Real Estate director Geoff Seymour said it was an exciting sale as the business had never before sought new owners and the site was a large venue in a prime location.
"It's a big business and very much a tourist attraction," Mr Seymour said.
The agent said while new owners could decide to use the site to operate a different business, someone looking to take over the existing operation could easily walk in and pick up where the current owners left off.
"We're calling for expressions of interest. Obviously the site could be used for something else but that would be quite disappointing for Wagga's hospitality scene," Mr Seymour said.
"I think Thirsty Crow has a lot to offer, so we hope it gets purchased by a hospitality operator who wants to continue the brewing style and food style that we've seen here, if that doesn't happen we move on.
"The owners are willing to consider a range of scenarios."
Mr Seymour said a lot of breweries elsewhere were located outside CBDs, which made the Thirsty Crow Brewery unique.
"Fitzmaurice Street is certainly a bit of a dining precinct," he said.
"There's a lot of positives going for the business and the right operator would be able to pick up where the owners left off."
There were also plenty of opportunities for new owners to develop the site and business, he said.
"The property offers a major land holding which goes to the river, it has major car parking, there is the opportunity for future development and the existing trade is already there, there's staff and a head brewer in place," Mr Seymour said.
"There's also two, two-bedroom apartments on top so there's an opportunity there for a new operator to maybe run some Air BnBs."
Anyone interested can contact Geoff Seymour on 0417 698 238 or Nick Tinning on 0417 252 199.
