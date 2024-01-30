The Daily Advertiser
'A lot to offer': Owners call last drinks as beloved Wagga brewery hits market

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 3 2024 - 9:59pm, first published January 30 2024 - 7:00pm
The Thirsty Crow Brewery at 153 Fitzmaurice Street has hit the market for the first time. Picture by Fitzpatricks Real Estate
The founding owners of Wagga's Thirsty Crow Brewery have decided to call last drinks after 13 years, with the business - and the building it now calls home - hitting the market for the first time in its history.

