Mixed response as councillors back historic new childcare centre

Wagga councillors have almost unanimously backed a controversial new childcare centre in a historic city hall after receiving a mixed response from the local community.
At its meeting on Monday night, councillors approved the establishment of a 72-place childcare centre in the old 1857-built Foxborough Hall at 25-27 Hardy Avenue in a vote of 7 to 1, despite a number of objections by residents.
Submitted to the council last October, the $792,000 development would see alterations to the historic two-storey building on the site and a revised layout for the existing car park which would allow for 18 car spaces when complete.
When it opens, the centre will operate between 6.30am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and employ up to 15 staff members per day.
The site is surrounded by residential lots and sits opposite Calvary Hospital.
Wagga City Council's development manager Paul O'Brien said the plans to convert the former medical centre into a childcare centre would "help service the [need for] childcare in that area".
"With lots of people who work at the hospital and associated businesses, having a local childcare centre in the area should be a boon," Mr O'Brien said.
The project was approved with conditions and Mr O'Brien said these were "predominantly around reducing the impact" of the new centre on the surrounding neighbourhood.
"One of those issues is regarding the noise attenuation survey, which was submitted with the development application," he said.
Mr O'Brien said that "recommended a range of outcomes" which would need to be taken into account for both the application for a management plan and a construction certificate down the track.
Meanwhile, he said the council was also "quite happy" with the conversion of the historic precinct into a childcare centre.
However, a number of people in the community opposed the project, with some attending Monday's meeting to voice their concerns.
One of these, Wagga resident Steve Bent, does not believe a childcare centre suits the location, and said there were a "few issues that need to be raised, including parking".
He said there "is no extra parking on the streets around the Calvary Hospital" and argued that "anyone who has gone to the hospital for medical treatment will be well aware of the problem".
He said the proposal also failed to provide enough car parks in the centre itself.
Mr Bent also raised safety concerns over the vehicle entry and pedestrian access, which cross each other in the project plans.
He also raised concerns about the fact the sole main entrance to Calvary Hospital is almost directly opposite the planned new childcare centre.
Sarah Bruckner - whose in-laws live down the street from Foxborough House - also opposed the plan - raising concerns over access issues, and said the previous medical centre at the site was "never full".
Ms Bruckner disagreed the new childcare centre would have a positive impact on the "immediate community".
"The Central Wagga demographic is older people and none of the people close by will actually be using the facility," she said.
"Rather, they will more likely have detrimental impacts from the extra noise, traffic, parking issues.
"I also don't think the site is quite suitable for that number of children."
The owner of the property, Vivian Latimer, also spoke at the meeting, revealing the place is under contract for sale to the party who has drawn up plans for the childcare centre.
Mrs Latimer - a registered midwife at Wagga Base and wife of a specialist ophthalmologist - said "childcare is a nightmare" for parents in Wagga now, just as it was when the family moved to the town with five small children 20 years ago.
"My husband and I would have been relieved to have had a first-class childcare centre so close to the hospital and to us when we were working," she said.
"We are a growing community. We not only want to attract specialist GPs, other medical staff to this area, but also all other types of workers ... and we want to retain them."
Mrs Latimer said the childcare centre would "help attract doctors to Wagga" due to its location.
Architect of the proposed childcare centre Cameron Jones also addressed councillors, and pointed out the proposed owner of the centre already has a successful new childcare centre operating at 133 Peter Street.
"We developed that centre ourselves and opened it in 2022," Mr Jones said.
"It has been completely booked out since the day it was opened."
He said the Peter Street centre was "very similar" to that proposed on Hardy Avenue.
"It was [also] a beautiful old-style home and we were able to revamp and convert that into a childcare centre," Mr Jones said.
"The home [was] ... retained and given a completely new lease of life."
Mr Jones said the sheer demand seen at the Peter Street centre "highlights ... the need for quality childcare in and around the Wagga area."
Wagga councillors overwhelming agreed with this sentiment and approved the development application 7-1, with Cr Mick Henderson the only person to oppose the project.
