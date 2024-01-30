Plenty of action ahead in women's football with new teams, more games

There are more teams, more rounds, and more footy for the Riverina as the first Australian rules games of the year dawn closer.
As the Southern NSW Women's League prepares to begin on Friday evening, Leeton-Whitton and Northern Jets will field their first teams and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will be looking to earn back-to-back-to-back premierships.
A new geography-based fixture will shake up this season's finals series, with at least one 2023 finalist guaranteed to miss out.
GGGM and East Wagga-Kooringal have flagged significant departures from their clubs, with big shoes to fill across both groups.
While the Hawks have a swell of A grade netballers stepping into the game for the first time, Lions coach Luke Walsh is confident he has the talent available to refill a gutted back-line.
Many clubs welcome winter competition players into their folds each summer, however none more-so than Brookdale.
The Bluebells welcome a core group from Lavington Panthers for the eight-round season.
Fresh off the back of dual North East Border Female Football League premierships, the Panthers turned 'Bells will be a formidable force if they can commit to travelling north.
Coolamon and Turvey Park have placed their faith in new leadership as Aiden Macauley and Cooper Harmer step into the head coaching roles.
Entering their second season in the competition, Wagga Tigers will be on the hunt for their first win.
Cricket season once again impacts oval availability, with a flurry of ovals opening in late rounds to allow Brookdale, North Wagga, and Temora access to their homes to finish the year.
With nine double headers throughout the season and extended game times, there is set to be plenty of action for football fans.
