The Rock Triathlon receives strong early entry numbers ahead of Sunday's event

The Riverina Tri Series commences on Sunday and all signs are pointing to a successful running of The Rock Triathlon to kick off the four-race calendar.
Event organiser Gail Driscoll said they had received a strong number of early entries for Sunday and she believed that it should be a great day of competition.
"We've got 76 entries so far," Driscoll said.
"I'm hoping that's going to climb well into the 100's by Sunday which I'm sure it will do.
"Things are going really well, we've got everything organised as far as we can at this present stage.
"Apparently it's going to be lovely weather so it should be a good day."
Driscoll said it was pleasing to have so many entries locked in five days out from the event and believed that they are up compared to this time last year.
"I think it is," she said.
"I've never checked it carefully each year, but with Alpine Timing doing the whole tri series you are able to get on and see where you are at as far as entries go.
"I can't say definitely it's up, but I'm pretty sure looking at the numbers as I don't think we would've had 70 to 80 entries on Tuesday.
"Normally they come in around on Friday or Saturday so I'm pretty confident they are up on previous years."
There will be five events run on Sunday at the The Rock Recreation Ground kicking off with the Sub-Junior event that commences at 8.15am.
The Junior and Enticer events follow at 8.45am before the main Sprint event takes place at 9.15am.
There will also a 5km Walk-A-Thon event starting at 9.15am which people can enter on the day.
Driscoll was happy with the entry numbers for the junior events and said it was promising to see so many kids getting involved in triathlon.
"There's a nice little lot of sub-juniors that have entered which is always encouraging," she said.
"You are getting that new lot coming through hopefully."
Events at Ganmain (February 11), Holbrook (March 10), and West Wyalong (March 30) will follow on from Sunday's event at The Rock.
