Your say: Defence personnel deserve more than politicians

Many Defence Force personnel and their dependants receive their entailment under the DFRDB system and have sought the return of excessive over-repayment of commutation.
That is, service personnel were advised that they could receive a part entitlement until their commutation was paid back. The verbal message was that members would then go back on the full entitlement!
Successive committees - representations of defence welfare organisations have faced several committees by governments to press their case. The latest attempt has again resulted in a big fat silence. Unlike other federal government retirement systems the DFRDB is not a pension. It is a specific entitlement.
I enclose a note that is now doing the rounds of retirees:
"Men and women serve in the Australian Armed Forces for up to 20+ years, risking their lives and limbs, protecting our freedom, and only get a percentage of their pay on retirement; While politicians hold their political positions in the safe confines of the nation's capital, protected by these same men and women, and receive a good pension .... after serving only two terms. It just does not make any sense!!If each person who reads this, will re-post it , in 30 days, most people in Australia , will have got the message ... Including the politicians "!! This is one message that really should be passed around. "If you choose not to pass it on, you still have made a choice, and these brave Australian heroes have given you that right!"
For those still in the Defence Force take note! Not only are you considered cannon fodder but successive governments of both poetical persuasions are sly and not to be trusted!
Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) in the classic TV show Fawlty Towers quotes "don't mention the war".
I won't mention Axxxxxxxx Dxx as I reminisce of years past.
Back in the early eighties a group of mates had a boys weekend at Narooma. We left early Saturday morning and in a responsible and orderly manner we left for a weekend of fun and frivolity, when we arrived we would set up camp at the caravan park.
The afternoon was spent at the beach, at an appropriate time we adjourned to the hotel for a counter tea and a refreshing lemonade or two and then at a reasonable hour would return to the caravan park and after a big day would retire for the evening.
Sunday morning started with breakfast at the Golden Fleece Service Station giving us the required energy for another day, the day followed in the same vein as Saturday with an early night to be well rested for the trip home.
Monday, after a hearty breakfast at the Golden Fleece, we departed for home once again in a responsible and orderly manner.
What's my point? This is my memories of growing up in the eighties and a long weekend away with mates before the responsibilities of being an adult started, we continued this tradition until we no longer had a long weekend in January.
The "green dream" is over! Man cannot change the climate no matter what he does. Man has for thousands of years been killing one another, which now has led to the culmination of nations gathering for nuclear and chemical war. Where nothing will be left green, not the Earth, nor humans, nor animals. The whole Earth and everything in it will be poisoned and burnt up.
So much for the climate change theory! The only change that counts is the heart of man. I note the Doomsday Clock is 90 seconds to midnight (nuclear war). Will the green dreamers be able to fix the coming nightmare in time? I think not!
I wonder how many people are aware of the dangers of LNG gas ("People make Australia great, not resources", The Daily Advertiser, January 29)?
Gas was once thought to be a clean energy source. We now know that mining and burning gas releases both carbon dioxide and methane, a heat-trapping pollutant that can stay in the atmosphere for several years.
This is helping to fuel the very weather disasters that are costing our nation billions in reparations.
With many companies here being foreign-owned and profits going offshore, clearly Australian consumers and our environment are not the winners.
We cannot continue to rely on gas for the wealth and well-being of our country.
Household income is spent in three main categories: A. Obligatory - food, clothing, accommodation, child rearing and education.
B. Discretionary - entertainment, recreation, travel.
C. Investment.
These categories are not fixed as a family may choose to spend more in one category than another. If income is low, obligatory spending will take precedence and if income is high, more will be devoted to investment.
The above leads to two conclusions:
1. If income is too low, basic living essentials will be unaffordable. With present high costs of living, too many people are becoming homeless and too many cannot afford adequate food. If a large enough portion of the population enter this category, it only takes a small spark to start a revolution as evidenced by those in France and Russia. America and Australia are already on this cusp.
2. If income is high, the excess will be spent on investment. Tax cuts to this group are unnecessary.
The Albanese changes to stage three tax cuts are therefore the proper course of action and should probably relieve low wage earners more. Opposition to the changes is pure political bastardry. How else are we going to relieve the pressure on those doing it tough?
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.