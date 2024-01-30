The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Defence personnel deserve more than politicians

By Letters
January 31 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your say: Defence personnel deserve more than politicians
Your say: Defence personnel deserve more than politicians

Many Defence Force personnel and their dependants receive their entailment under the DFRDB system and have sought the return of excessive over-repayment of commutation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.