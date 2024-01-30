Your say: Defence personnel deserve more than politicians

"Men and women serve in the Australian Armed Forces for up to 20+ years, risking their lives and limbs, protecting our freedom, and only get a percentage of their pay on retirement; While politicians hold their political positions in the safe confines of the nation's capital, protected by these same men and women, and receive a good pension .... after serving only two terms. It just does not make any sense!!If each person who reads this, will re-post it , in 30 days, most people in Australia , will have got the message ... Including the politicians "!! This is one message that really should be passed around. "If you choose not to pass it on, you still have made a choice, and these brave Australian heroes have given you that right!"