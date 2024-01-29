White still chasing that winning feeling after six decades in the sport

Ray White hasn't driven a winner in the past three seasons but hopes Tinnysmedad can be on his best behaviour to deliver a breakthrough.
The Wagga trainer-driver thought Saturday was going to be the night before the four-year-old got it all wrong at the start.
He cost himself any chance after galloping in the score-up.
White hopes he can put his right hoof forward at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
"I think he will be fine and he's probably right in it," White said.
"He's still a horse in progress but he's a nice trying little fella and will put it all together shortly.
"He's not going to go to Menangle and be top class but he's going to be a nice horse to poke around with."
White had his first winner as a 16-year-old.
He turns 82 in March but still doesn't want to slow down.
"What else is there to do as I've done this all my life?," White said.
"I'm fit and healthy and it's better than twiddling my fingers in the backyard looking at my lawn grow.
"It gives you something to get up to and I like doing it.
"I love doing young horses, I'm breaking in three or four at present and I like to get them going and seeing what happens from there."
While many of his peers have long given up the driving caper, White still prefers to do it all while he still thinks he can.
"I'm still shoeing my own and doing everything so why not drive them?," he said.
"I can chase them around, still handle them and particularly with the younger ones you know their quirks.
"At least I thought I did until last Saturday but Tinnysmedad let me down when I thought he could have won that race.
"I like doing it and that's what I've done since I was 16."
Tinnysmedad has drawn four in The TAB App Pace (2270m).
White was pleased with the amount of ground he made up after his early mistake and with two seconds in his last four starts he hopes it's his time to shine.
"He just panicked when he had horses coming through from behind and with the noise behind that he couldn't see.
"They were going a bit rough and tough and just lost it."
White also lines up Kiwi Kalahari.
He is yet to finish better than eighth in any of his five starts since joining the stable.
"He's won 10 races and is down to a class 30 but he's a bit of a non-tryer," White said.
"He can work good but won't produce.
"I've changed a few things but he won't be at my place long at this rate."
