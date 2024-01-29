'It was amazing': Dikkenberg enjoys once in a lifetime experience at Australian Open

Rising tennis star Jobe Dikkenberg has enjoyed an unbelievable once in a lifetime experience by tossing the coin for the Australian Open Mens Final at Rod Laver Arena.
Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev played in front of a packed house on Sunday night and Dikkenberg was lucky enough to step foot on the court ahead of the grand slam final.
The 10-year-old was beaming during the pre-match ceremony and said that it was a fantastic experience.
"Yeah it was amazing," Jobe said.
"I was going for Sinner which was good because he won and I got to sit courtside.
"I shook their hands and I got to high-five them both and I had a photo with them and I tossed the coin of course."
Jobe sat courtside for the opening set of the final and he said that it was incredible to sit so close to the action.
"It was good and we could literally see them," he said.
"Their towels were so close and whenever they went to wipe with their towel they were pretty close."
He only found out hours before the match that he was tossing the coin for the final and Jobe admitted that he had trouble believing what he was being told.
"At first I didn't believe him," he said.
"I didn't know what was going on until they interviewed me and they said what would you do if you tossed the coin for the final.
"Then they said I was."
Jobe had a surreal moment ahead of tossing the coin with the announcer declaring that he was the number one player in Australia in the under 10's age-group but also number three in the world.
"They said when I was about to toss the coin that I'm third in the world for under 10's," he said.
"Then the crowd went wild."
The 10-year-old was in Melbourne for a Super 10's tennis camp and he said that he was selected based on his performance and attitude during the program.
"I had this Super 10's camp and I did really good in that," he said.
"They picked me to do the final which was good and they also picked me because I'm number one in Australia for my age group."
Jobe's father Ash said it was an incredible experience for him and that it was fantastic he could rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world.
"It was amazing for him," Ash said.
"To walk out there with 15,000 people and toss the coin and be there with two of the best players in the world.
"Then when they called out his name and said how well he was going in the world and everyone cheered, that was pretty special."
