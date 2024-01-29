The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
DJ Fluffy's 30-hour marathon raises $6k for Cancer Council

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 29 2024 - 7:00pm
DJ Gordon Lagaali with Matt Luff during Matt's 30-hour DJ marathon at Wagga Boat Club to raise funds for Cancer Council. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga DJ Matt Luff might be feeling sore after a 30-hour set, but his efforts in raising $6200 for the Cancer Council have made it well worth it.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

