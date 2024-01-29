DJ Fluffy's 30-hour marathon raises $6k for Cancer Council

Wagga DJ Matt Luff might be feeling sore after a 30-hour set, but his efforts in raising $6200 for the Cancer Council have made it well worth it.
Mr Luff's - aka Fluffy - charity marathon Fluffy and Friends kicked off at the Wagga Boat Club on Thursday, with 20 DJs stepping up to the decks to assist him.
Fluffy has been DJing for 11 years and a 30-hour gig with only minimal short breaks for food and drink was a challenge that tested him, but one he would do again in a heartbeat.
"We smashed it, the final number was $6200," Fluffy said.
"There were a few big donations during the night which really helped and the raffles went really great.
"It was a good feeling at the end of it."
The marathon is part of Fluffy's fundraising for the Cancer Council through participating in the Shitbox Rally, which will see him and others rallying from Melbourne to Alice Springs later in the year.
"We always thought they were a good charity and we are doing the rally for them later in the year as well so we thought this was a good start to the fundraising for that," Fluffy said.
It was a good start to the fundraising efforts as well.
"It was great, a success and thanks to everyone who turned up," he said.
Fluffy is now recovering from the mammoth stint.
"It was very long and I was very sore, I could barely walk on Saturday," he said.
