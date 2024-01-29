Young add women's tournament to pre-season preparations

Young are really embracing Group Nine's plans to expand women's rugby league in the region.
The Cherrypickers will host a women's tackle nines tournament in March.
The club are looking to have tournaments for both under 14s, under 16s and open age groups on March 16.
Young president Josh Powderly is hoping the event can help launch Group Nine's push this year.
"We want to keep promoting the women's game, keep driving it and getting the girls more games," Powderly said.
"We want to get it happening.
"We've got good numbers for a women's team but think it is a good way to build into it for all clubs who are going to have a team."
Powderly hopes the time slot will be an attractive option to clubs with plans to introduce a Group Nine women's tackle competition this year.
There has already been good interest in the event.
"It's a good way to kick things off," he said.
"It will give them a bit of experience and they can see what they are capable of or if they like it."
Young have also been able to attract some new sponsors for their women's team as well for their women's tournament.
It is set to be a busy day in Young with junior league trials also being held that day.
However the Cherrypickers hope their women's tournament will be an annual event.
"It will be good and it's something we want to get off the ground and make it an annual thing," Powderly said.
Young have also locked two trials at Alfred Oval to complete their pre-season preparations.
After looking to defend their West Wyalong Knockout crown on February 23 and 24, the Cherrypickers will host Mounties in a trial on March 9.
They will also host Gungahlin, who they played last year, at Alfred Oval on March 23.
