The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

New footy teams bring back old-school rapport ahead of Jets' inaugural game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 30 2024 - 9:02am, first published January 29 2024 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Luke Walsh and Northern Jets coach Terry Walker together at the joint session. Picture supplied
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Luke Walsh and Northern Jets coach Terry Walker together at the joint session. Picture supplied

Terry Walker has been involved in football for a long time, but until this year he had never had an opposition club approach him offering guidance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.