New footy teams bring back old-school rapport ahead of Jets' inaugural game

Terry Walker has been involved in football for a long time, but until this year he had never had an opposition club approach him offering guidance.
The inaugural Northern Jets coach was contacted by reigning premiership coach Luke Walsh (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong) earlier in the month with an offer for a joint training session.
Reflecting on their own entry to the competition several years ago, Walsh said he wanted to help ease the fellow community club into the season.
Walker said the rapport built between the clubs feels reminiscent of old-school footy.
"It broke down a few barriers as well," Walker said.
"When we go to play Ganmain, those girls trained together, they were talking together, it's a bit of a rapport that you can have with one side.
"It'd be nice to have that rapport with all sides, I remember in the football days that Ariah Park and Ganmain and Coolamon, the old southwest sides, you played hard but then as soon as you walked off the field you had such a good friendships, I've got great mates from those clubs, they're a good country club to reach out and help us like that, I certainly haven't encountered that before."
Drawing inspiration from AFL coaches, Walsh said he knew cross-club collaborations happened at the top level, so felt he could replicate it at home.
"I drew a bit of inspiration from the AFL, when Brad and Chris Scott were coaching Norther Melbourne and Geelong they used to do a bit of it, so I was aware that it can be done," Walsh said.
"I was also looking for something other than just a full on practice match to prepare for our season.
"Jets are a new club and I thought back to our time when we were first starting and there's only so much you can do in training but there's nothing like that match type play to actually learn how to play.
"I thought it might benefit them having a little bit of a hit out to help them prepare for what's to come because I remember how much it helped us when we actually started playing games."
Walker said the lessons his side took, with most of them having never played before, will be invaluable ahead of their first game on Friday.
Lining up against Narrandera at the Eagles home, Walker said they couldn't have dreamt of a better ground to play their first game at.
With a new generation of footballers now coming to the game, Walker is doing his best to give them a good club experience.
"I've been telling the girls to enjoy this week at Narrandera, opening round at Narrandera at their ground, it's one of the premier grounds in the Riverina I think," he said.
"I just tried to let the girls know to enjoy actually playing on Narrandera, we'll only get the chance once at this stage to play on it so enjoy that ground and that big ground atmosphere.
"It has fond memories for me, so I'm hoping they embrace that side of it."
While game simulation remains difficult at week to week training sessions, Walker said the side can take the field with confidence now having had their first hit.
Having laid, and received, their first tackles, and started to understand what it is like on the field he's pleased to have spent time with the cross-town club.
"It was really nice of them to reach out to us and offer a bit of support and guidance, we really appreciated it," he said.
"It was a really good thing to show our girls and guide them around the field a bit to show them where they need to be and what they need to do.
"They were a bit nervous on that game situation with tackling and being tackled, but the game we had with Ganmain, they really took it on and got excited, I think they surprised themselves how good they went."
Round one of the Southern NSW Women's League begins on Friday night, Ganmain play Temora in a double header at Maher Oval while Northern Jets meet Narrandera at Narrandera Sportsground.
