Kooringal's Ladies Day fundraiser labelled a huge success

Kooringal's Ladies Day has been labelled a huge success as roughly $3500 was raised for Ronald McDonald House.
It was a stunning day for cricket at Harris Park on Saturday and Kooringal president Katie Hanigan said the response to the event was unbelievable.
"It went really, really well," Hanigan said.
"I took a moment there to check my surroundings as we were there because it was unbelievable how many people showed up and rallied to get behind a really great cause but also ladies and female participation in cricket.
"It was really overwhelming and it was a really good day."
Hanigan said that just under 50 tickets were sold in their marquee for the fundraiser while she estimated that close to 100 people were at the ground in total for the clash between the Colts and South Wagga.
The event leads into Kooringal's Colts for a Cause fundraiser which is run over the month of February with funds also heading to Ronald McDonald House.
Hanigan said she was looking forward to the start of the massive fundraiser and was hopeful they could raise in the vicinity of $10,000 for the worthy cause.
"I'm excited just to get the first round done and start to really see the funds come together," she said.
"That whole month is going to huge for us and the boys will be in their playing kit which looked really good on the weekend in all three grades as well.
"I'm really excited to see how that takes off again this year."
The Colts donned a new look for the clash against the Blues on Saturday and Hanigan said the decision has been made to continue to wear the kit for the month of February.
"They looked so good," she said.
"Daniel Perri our vice-president designed those with Brett Davies from QX3 and all three grades really jumped onboard and got behind it.
"We were originally only going to wear them for Ladies Day on Saturday, but we felt they were too good to only wear once.
"So we will roll them out for the entire month of February as well."
Hanigan wanted to thank everyone for their support of the Ladies Day event and noted that there's still time for sponsors to jump onboard for the Colts for a Cause fundraiser.
"Ladies Day and Colts for a Cause can't go ahead without the generosity of our local businesses," she said.
"If anyone is interested in still donating anything or wants to get in contact to see how they can help, they can do that by contacting me.
"Just a massive thanks to the Wagga community for rallying and getting behind us and this amazing cause."
