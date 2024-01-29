The Daily Advertiser
P-plater to face court accused of driving on a suspended licence

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 29 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 3:00pm
A P-plater has been slapped with a court date after he was caught allegedly driving while his licence was suspended, and with an unrestrained passenger, over the Australia Day long weekend.

