P-plater to face court accused of driving on a suspended licence

A P-plater has been slapped with a court date after he was caught allegedly driving while his licence was suspended, and with an unrestrained passenger, over the Australia Day long weekend.
Police said officers pulled over a Ford Ranger on the Sturt Highway at Collingullie about 4pm on Sunday and spoke with the driver.
The 20-year-old man was unable to produce a licence and checks revealed his P2 licence was suspended.
The man was arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where his identification was confirmed.
He was charged with driving while suspended and having a passenger with their seatbelt not adjusted/fastened.
The man is due to appear in Wagga Local Court on April 17.
He was one of hundreds of people caught during the three-day police roads blitz dubbed Operation Australia Day 2024.
Double demerit points were in force for the duration of the operation.
During the period, police saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.
Police issued 3682 speed infringements across the state and conducted 122,617 breath tests.
A total of 244 people were charged with drink-driving, there were 543 positive roadside drug detections, and 302 major crashes, resulting in 110 people injured.
Four people died on NSW roads, compared to two for the same period the previous year.
There were no fatalities in the Riverina Police District.
Riverina Police District Inspector Darren Moulds said officers attached to the Riverina Police District issued 300 infringement notices, 125 for speeding, with five positive RBTs and 19 positive drug tests results.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said while the summer operations have concluded, police will continue to target behaviour that endangers lives on NSW roads.
"We have continued to see a number of concerning incidents of dangerous driving across the summer holidays, and we will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"The end of the double demerit operations isn't an excuse to forget the road rules, including the speed limit. Police across the state will continue to have a high-visibility presence, targeting speeding, fatigue, drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving."
