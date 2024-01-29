McGirr calls for public submissions as new Tolland Renewal project plans released

Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has called on the public to respond after the government released new plans for the Tolland Renewal project this week.
On Monday, the state government placed draft zoning plans for the Tolland Renewal project on public exhibition.
As part of this public exhibition, the government released a planning proposal, discussion paper and technical studies and is now calling for public submissions via the NSW Planning Portal website.
Dr McGirr said the project was "very important" and urged the community to provide feedback.
"I encourage people to look at [those documents] and provide feedback, because we need to do this in conjunction with the community," he said.
The Land and Housing Corporation zoning plans will provide 500 new homes, including 200 social and affordable houses, as well as a number of private homes across the Tolland Estate.
Dr McGirr said the renewal project is a "great opportunity", especially "in the midst of a housing crisis" with a long wait list for social housing.
"It's good to see the government committing to [this project] and increasing supply," he said.
But he insisted that the government must work "with the community."
"It's their houses, their homes, their country, so we need to make sure we do this with them.
"So [again] I would encourage people to [go online], look at the plan and provide feedback so that we can [get this project delivered]."
Last week it was revealed twenty homes would be demolished by mid-2024 as part of the renewal project, with more than a dozen properties already vacated and fenced off in the suburb.
Dr McGirr said as the project is implemented, face to face communication is key for impacted residents.
"Right from the get go, I pointed out to the previous government and [I have done so to] this government as well, that the community needs to be consulted face to face," he said.
"There needs to be real people talking to the people in those communities, so that they can feel listened to and have their concerns heard."
The project is set to create around 1200 construction jobs in the local community and will see the delivery of important infrastructure including roads, utilities, drainage, footpaths and landscaped parks.
For more than two years, the Wagga City Council has been working closely with the LAHC to develop the project masterplan, and minister for planning and public spaces Paul Scully believes the project will help "meet the critical need for more housing in the Riverina."
"This long-term staged redevelopment will create a functional community made up of modern single and double-storey homes which are designed to be more economical and easier to maintain," Mr Scully said.
Minister for housing and homelessness Rose Jackson also expressed optimism as the project progressed a step towards completion, saying the government plans to provide further houses in addition to the 500 new homes in this project.
"We [also] have a further 70 new social homes in the pipeline to be delivered over the next four years," Ms Jackson said.
The zoning plans will remain on public exhibition until February 26.
For more information go to the NSW Planning Portal website.
