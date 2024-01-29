The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

McGirr calls for public submissions as new Tolland Renewal project plans released

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
January 29 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has welcomed the next step in the Tolland Renewal project as zoning plans go on public exhibition. Pictures by Andrew Mangelsdorf, contributed
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has welcomed the next step in the Tolland Renewal project as zoning plans go on public exhibition. Pictures by Andrew Mangelsdorf, contributed

Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has called on the public to respond after the government released new plans for the Tolland Renewal project this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.