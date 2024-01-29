Expect delays: Giant transformer set to make its way through Riverina

A massive "superload" weighing 477 tonnes is set to cause delays along the Hume Highway as it makes its way through the Riverina this week.
Stretching across 125 metres, this load carries a renewable battery transformer and will be moving at speeds ranging from 40km/h to as slow as 5km/h around bridges and corners.
Each leg of the journey will take place between 10pm and 5am to minimise the impact to motorists.
The superload's route resumes from Wangaratta to Wodonga on Monday night, January 29.
During this leg, it will transition into the southbound carriageway through West Wodonga before exiting the freeway onto Melbourne Road and Melrose Drive.
By 5am on Tuesday, January 30, it will come to a stop on Bandiana Link Road, with a hold of all traffic for 15 minutes as it navigates the 1.8 kilometres of contraflow on the Hume Highway.
Following a brief pause at the Border on Tuesday, the load will proceed from Albury to Gundagai on Wednesday night.
Between 10pm on Thursday, February 1, and 5am on Friday, February 2, the load will make its way north from Gundagai to Goulburn.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said all southbound traffic will be held for 10 minutes about 11pm on Thursday as the load crosses the Murrumbidgee River.
While supervised opportunities for passing the OSOM (oversized and overmass) load will be available, motorists should anticipate delays.
This transformer, constructed by the Wilson Transformer Company, is bound for the Waratah Super Battery in Colongra, NSW.
Its journey began in Melbourne on Saturday night, January 27, arriving at the Wangaratta rest area on the Hume Highway by early Monday morning.
The load is slated to arrive at its destination in Colongra on the NSW Central Coast by Monday, February 5.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed when approaching or overtaking the OSOM load, which will be accompanied by escort vehicles.
For the most up-to-date traffic information, individuals can download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com, or contact 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.