'Pretty exciting': First-aid providers get much-needed new set of wheels

After 23 years Wagga's St John's Ambulance has received a welcomed upgrade, which will enable them to provide better first aid services at events across the city.
St John's Ambulance attends major sporting, schooling and community events offering important and efficient first aid services throughout the year.
For the past two decades, members have had to rely on a 23-year-old vehicle not big enough to transport all of the necessary equipment without a trailer attached.
St John's Ambulance Superintendent Leah Thiele said the new vehicle was a big step up for the service.
"It's pretty exciting," she said.
"This new vehicle is big enough to carry all of our equipment instead of needing a trailer and things like having access to a defibrillator and rescue equipment are quite important."
Ms Thiele said the upgrade came as really good news for the Wagga division as their old car was the first they were provided and was well overdue to be replaced.
"It's really good, we're hoping by having our new vehicle at events it will also encourage more people to join St John's Ambulance," she said.
Ms Thiele said they were hoping to get new members and anyone from the age of nine and above were able to join through the cadets.
"We've had two of our cadets go on to become paramedics, so it's a good stepping stone," she said.
For more information about how to join, contact Ms Thiele on 0428 944 649.
