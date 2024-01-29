The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

'Pretty exciting': First-aid providers get much-needed new set of wheels

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John's Ambulance superintendent Leah Thiele with their brand new vehicle. Picture by Les Smith
St John's Ambulance superintendent Leah Thiele with their brand new vehicle. Picture by Les Smith

After 23 years Wagga's St John's Ambulance has received a welcomed upgrade, which will enable them to provide better first aid services at events across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.